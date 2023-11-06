News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Ex-Manchester United and Aston Villa striker gushes over key 'quality' of former Celtic wonderkid following FA Cup display

BBC pundit Dion Dublin was impressed by the first half display of Karamoko Dembele in Blackpool’s 2-0 victory over Bromley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
The former Aston Villa striker was on punditry duty at Hayes Lane alongside ex-Seasiders boss Michael Appleton- with Alex Scott fronting the live broadcast.

Shayne Lavery opened the scoring in the FA Cup first round tie, before Dembele doubled the Seasiders’ lead.

"He has been good,” Dublin said.

Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)
"You can see that he’s played at a high level.

"He’s a player, you can see the quality that he’s got.

"He’s comfortable on the ball- comfortable when he’s under pressure as well.

"He takes the ball in great positions, and really uses his height and his power.

"For the goal, he changes direction really quickly, bombs it into (Kylian) Kouassi, and gets the ball back.

"It’s a terrible pass to him, but it’s a lovely finish.”

"For me one of the defenders could block the run, because of the level he’s played at, once he gets into those positions there’s a calmness to him,” Appleton added.

"He had an idea of what he was going to do before he was about to strike the ball.”

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley also had praise the Celtic academy product, who is currently on loan at Bloomfield Road from Brest.

"He was a real handful in the first half,” he stated.

"He plays the game in a unique way, and has football personality.

"He will take the ball in any situation and can make things happen.

"He’s exciting and can be beautiful to watch.

"What we need to do now is help him to build durability where he can produce that for longer periods of the game.”

