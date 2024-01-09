The January transfer window is a time where all clubs look to strengthen their squads.

So far this month, Blackpool have recruited Middlesbrough’s Hayden Coulson on loan for the rest of the season, while they’ve also been linked with a move for Liverpool’s Harvey Blair.

As they hope to enjoy a strong second half of the season, the Seasiders could look a number of Premier League youngsters who could benefit from the experience of being in League One.

Here’s some of the players that could be potential loan options:

Could the Seasiders add more loanees to their squad? A number of Premier League youngsters could be looking for game time in League One.

Bobby Clark Bobby Clark is highly thought of at Liverpool, and most recently came on as a sub in their FA Cup third round victory over Arsenal. He is the son of former Blackpool manager Lee Clark.

Michael Mellon Burnley forward Michael Mellon spent the first half of the season on loan with Morecambe- where he scored 15 goals in 27 appearances. He has recently been recalled to Turf Moor.

Kane Taylor Midfielder Kane Taylor has scored once for Manchester City's U21s so far this season.

Shola Shoretire Young Manchester United midfielder Shola Shoretire spent time on loan with Bolton Wanderers in 2023. The 19-year-old has scored seven times for the Red Devils' U21s this season.