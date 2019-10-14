Blackpool FC director updates fans on appointment of CEO and plans for East Stand and training ground

The appointment of Blackpool’s new CEO is “imminent” according to the club’s director Brett Gerrity.

He made the revelation during Saturday’s AGM meeting of Blackpool Supporters’ Trust, where he updated supporters about the current goings on at the club alongside the new commercial officer Linton Brown.

Those in attendance at the Bloomfield Club were also told plans for the East Stand improvements and the new training ground are now being considered.

The meeting, which was filmed by Lee Charles TV, saw Gerrity discuss the progress that has been made since his close friend Simon Sadler took over.

“I have to remind myself that it’s only four months since Simon bought the club,” he said.

“So much has been done, there is so much to do, but as supporters you don’t necessarily see what is happening behind the scenes.

“But I can assure you we are absolutely privileged to have an owner like Simon Sadler who - on a daily basis - is involved in every aspect of the club.

“He’s on the phone constantly, he wants to know about everything and he demands very high demands.

“He’s a man that has succeeded in business and he is determined that our club will be put back where it should be. But it takes time.”

He added: “If you look on the pitch, we are in a healthy position with a very young side that is growing. There are some stars emerging and I think Jordan Thompson is an example of that.

“Have we reached our potential yet? I don’t think we have. Do we expect to achieve our potential? Yes we do.

“We have a manager in Simon Grayson who is exceptionally experienced at this level and I’d suggest he’s the best manager to get us out of League One.

“That’s the ultimate goal, whether it’s this season, next season or the season after.

“There are no guarantees of these things but I can assure you Simon Sadler is working relentlessly to ensure we have the best team on the pitch to compete at League One and above.

“We’ve bought players that are young and are not the journeymen that have joined Blackpool in the recent past.

“There is an ambition there that the lads that have come in can play at a higher level. Of course it takes time for players to bed in and that is happening presently.

“Off the pitch, it’s equally as important because if Blackpool is going to succeed as a club then we must run the business properly.

“We have to have the right people involved and Simon has ensured that will happen with Linton Brown joining as the chief commercial officer. He brings with him an expertise that this club simply hasn’t had.

“We have to bring the revenue in off the pitch so that we can improve on the pitch and we believe Linton is the man to do that.”

Gerrity added that supporters can expect to see news of further improvements in the coming weeks.

He added: “We imminently have an announcement to make with regards to the new CEO and when that announcement is made, I think you’ll see the ambition the club is showing.

“This is a man that, despite his years, has tremendous experience of running several big clubs and will take us to the next level.

“This is a new chapter and it’s an ambitious move that shows Simon is putting his money where his mouth is.

“We have plans and drawings for the East Stand, we have plans for the training ground and they are being considered.

“Of course those are intensive programmes and don’t happen overnight, so it takes time, but things are happening.

“When he says the East Stand will be done and the training ground will be done, that will happen and it will happen sooner rather than later.”

Gerrity, a Poulton-based lawyer, ended his speech with a direct message to the club’s fans, saying: “I can say without doubt that we are truly blessed to have supporters that most clubs don’t have.

“The support we had at Bolton, at Rochdale and at Accrington was exceptional and every opposing board commends Blackpool on the volume, the intensity and the passion of our support.

“And at Bloomfield Road, we had guests at the Lincoln game who were blown away by how loud it was and how the fans sang throughout the 90 minutes.

“Simon appreciates everything you are doing.

“This is a different regime. We want to be approachable, we want to be open and we want to talk with the valued fans.”