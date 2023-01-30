Blackpool FC deadline day: Live updates as Mick McCarthy's side look to finalise transfer business
Welcome to a special transfer edition of our live blog.
It’s that time of the year again when clubs desperately scramble to get last-minute deals over the line.
The Seasiders have until 11pm tonight to complete their January transfer business – and any update or development will be brought to you straight away on the blog.
Strap yourself in for another fun-filled deadline day!
- Seasiders have until 11pm to complete their transfer business
- Mick McCarthy unsure if Blackpool will make any further additions
Speaking after Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Southampton, which Blackpool narrowly lost 2-1, Mick McCarthy appeared unsure whether the club would complete any further business prior to tonight’s deadline.
“I don’t know, I’ll see. I don’t think so, we’re not champing at the bit to get them,” he said.
“We’ve got a certain criteria and budget about what you can do. We can’t take any more loans, we’ve got more loans than we need.
“We’ll see, I might surprise you with a little pressie on Monday morning.”
Departures could certainly be on the cards given Blackpool now have 29 ‘senior’ players on their books, four more than the 25 permitted under EFL rules.
McCarthy has suggested Blackpool are unlikely to fulfil all 25 spaces though and could leave gaps open for players currently out injured to take up on their return.
“We’ve brought 21 lads down to Southampton and two of them weren’t in. Everybody was on the bench bar Stu (Moore), the third keeper,” he said on Saturday.
“We haven’t got that many back at Blackpool, we’ve not left a dressing room full of players.”
It’s already been a busy month for the Seasiders, who have brought in six newcomers in Andy Lyons, Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler, Tom Trybull, Charlie Goode and Curtis Nelson.
There’s been no major departures going the other way, with Theo Corbeanu, Callum Wright, Grant Ward and Rhys Williams the only four to have left the club so far this month.
There’s not been a great deal of speculation involving the Seasiders since Nelson (pictured) became the club’s latest signing late on Saturday evening.
Pool have been linked with little-known New Zealand striker Oliver Colloty, with Bolton Wanderers also said to be keeping tabs on the 19-year-old.
The Melville United striker has recently been on trial with Sheffield Wednesday, but he picked up a hamstring injury prior to making a planned appearance for their Under-21 side.
Should this one happen, it’s likely to be one for the club’s development squad rather than the first-team.
Tottenham’s Harvey White, a midfielder Blackpool have previously looked at, will reportedly no longer be making the move to Bloomfield Road with McCarthy’s side instead focusing on the Nelson signing given their lack of options at centre-back.
The Toby Sibbick speculation also seems to have ended after Hearts made it clear they wouldn’t be selling their defender this window.
