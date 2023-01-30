Blackpool FC deadline day: Live updates as Mick McCarthy's side look to finalise transfer business

Today is the last opportunity for Mick McCarthy to change his Blackpool squad

Speaking after Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Southampton, which Blackpool narrowly lost 2-1, Mick McCarthy appeared unsure whether the club would complete any further business prior to tonight’s deadline.

“I don’t know, I’ll see. I don’t think so, we’re not champing at the bit to get them,” he said.

“We’ve got a certain criteria and budget about what you can do. We can’t take any more loans, we’ve got more loans than we need.

“We’ll see, I might surprise you with a little pressie on Monday morning.”

Departures could certainly be on the cards given Blackpool now have 29 ‘senior’ players on their books, four more than the 25 permitted under EFL rules.

McCarthy has suggested Blackpool are unlikely to fulfil all 25 spaces though and could leave gaps open for players currently out injured to take up on their return.

“We’ve brought 21 lads down to Southampton and two of them weren’t in. Everybody was on the bench bar Stu (Moore), the third keeper,” he said on Saturday.