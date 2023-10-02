Blackpool FC: Could Huddersfield Town be tempted to recall Jordan Rhodes following his impressive start to life with the Seasiders?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The striker, who is on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town, has scored five times in his first five games for the Seasiders this season.
According to Alan Nixon, the Terriers hold a call back option for Rhodes, which can be triggered in January.
Huddersfield currently sit 17th in the Championship table, with Darren Moore recently taking over as manager from Neil Warnock.
In their opening nine games, the Yorkshire club have scored 10 goals.
On current performances, they would certainly have a place for an in-form Rhodes.
Michal Helik, Jack Rudoni, and Delano Burgzorg lead the Terriers’ scoring charts, with the trio claiming two each.
Meanwhile, Rhodes has netted more than half of Blackpool’s League One goals.
The Seasiders’ next outing comes against Derby County at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.