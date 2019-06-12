Blackpool FC confirm appointment of new Supporters' Liaison Officer

Steve Rowlands from Blackpool Supporters' Trust has been chosen as the club's new Supporters' Liaison Officer.

A SLO is a person acting as a bridge between the club itself and supporters of the club. The EFL requires every club to appoint someone to the role.

Rowland is currently BST's secretary but has previously held the role of chairman and is a founder member of the organisation.

He was one of four people to apply and be interviewed for the voluntary role.

On his appointment, Rowland said:"As a lifelong Blackpool fan, I am both honoured and excited to be appointed as the club’s new Supporters’ Liaison Officer.

“Now that a better future is starting to unfold for us, I firmly believe that a dedicated Supporters’ Liaison Officer is going to be a vital role as we look to reunite the fan base, reconnect the club with the community and start to realise the huge potential to turn Blackpool FC into an exciting place to be once more.

“Our aim should be to offer an atmosphere and a match day experience that will put BFC firmly back as the beating heart of the town and make it the envy of other clubs, and I look forward to helping to bring that transformation about."

SLOs might communicate fans’ opinions to a club’s board or senior staff members, and should also liaise with stewards, police and counterparts at opposition clubs.

They can be either club employees or volunteers - some clubs even have a mixture of both.

The role had previously been filled by ticket office and shop manager Sarah Nibloe on an interim basis.