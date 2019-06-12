Blackpool striker Adi Yussuf makes final cut for Tanzania's African Cup of Nations squad

Blackpool striker Adi Yussuf has been named in Tanzania's 23-man squad for this month's African Cup of Nations.

Blackpool's summer signing has made the cut for the competition in Egypt after coach Emmanuel Amunike whittled the group down from 32.

Tanzania take on Senegal, Algeria and Kenya in their group, with the competition getting underway on June 21.

Yussuf will be looking to earn his first gap in Tanzania's warm-up games against Egypt and Zimbabwe, which take place on Thursday and Sunday respectively.

Blackpool FC said: "Adi Yussuf's participation at the Africa Cup of Nations means he will now link up with the Seasiders at a later date of pre-season.

"Everybody at the club wishes him the very best of luck."

Yussuf became the Seasiders’ first signing of the summer at the end of last month, joining on a free transfer from Solihull.

He penned a two-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months after scoring 21 goals for the National League outfit.