Blackpool FC confirm appointment of highly-regarded chief executive

Blackpool have announced the appointment of Ben Mansford as the club’s new CEO.

READ MORE: Grayson blasts Blackpool players' attitude after dismal display at Carlisle

Mansford, who also joins the board of directors, makes the move to Bloomfield Road from the same position at Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

He will officially begin his role on November 1.

Mansford's appointment to the board, where he will work alongside owner Simon Sadler and Brett Gerrity, coincides with Ian Currie and Tim Fielding stepping down.

Sadler said: “In building my management team, I have sought to find people who know the game of football as well as the business of football and would manage the club with the same focus, responsibility and diligence as I would do so if I was able to be there full time.

“I realised that the club needed a Chief Executive with a great understanding of every aspect of running a football club, from the playing side to the commercial side, who engages with the fans and community yet will also drive the development of new training facilities and stadium improvements, someone who can work with the manager and the professional staff to drive the performance of the team.

“I am confident that in Ben Mansford I have found the right person for the role.

"Ben comes to the Club with a proven track record, having distinguished himself as Chief Executive at established clubs here in the UK and overseas.

"He has the leadership qualities and skillset necessary to drive the Club’s success on and off the field and his appointment as Chief Executive represents a key milestone for the Club. I am delighted that Ben is joining us.

“Finally, I would like to thank Ian Currie and Tim Fielding for their services to the Club during the period of transition to new ownership.”

Prior to joining Maccabi, Mansford had worked as chief executive at Leeds United for a year, a club he joined from fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley.

He spent three years at Oakwell, the last season of which culminated in the Tykes winning promotion and the EFL Trophy.

Mansford graduated in law from the University of Leicester before qualifying as a solicitor at Walker Morris Solicitors in Leeds and specialising in sports and in particular, football related matters.

Upon leaving Walker Morris, Mansford worked as an agent for global sports management outfit, Wasserman, which involved him managing the careers of professional athletes and advising on commercial licensing and sponsorship agreements.

Mansford added: “I’m honoured to be appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Blackpool Football Club.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Maccabi, however, after speaking to Simon in recent months I found his commitment and desire to succeed at his hometown club infectious and the opportunity was too exciting to turn down.

"I believe I can offer the Club a great deal. I’m confident that working with Simon Sadler and Simon Grayson, along with the management team that we will build, we can develop the Club to be one the supporters and the local community can be proud of.

“Blackpool is a club that enjoys a rich heritage. We now have a unique opportunity to build from the bottom up in order to restore the Club to a place it belongs.

"During the early stages of the season we have seen attendances grow and the passion from the terraces rise again.

"It will take a lot of hard work, there can be no short cuts, we must set high standards but if we all work as a team and be together, then I believe that the results across the Club will follow.”

Linton Brown, who was brought in as commercial officer last month, has also held the role of acting chief executive prior to Mansford's appointment.

His arrival saw Ben Hatton, who was appointed following the club's receivership, depart at the end of September.

Brown has previously worked alongside Mansford during their time at Barnsley.