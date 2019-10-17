Grayson blasts Blackpool players' attitude after dismal display at Carlisle

Blackpool’s fringe players can have no complaints at not being selected in future after their abject performances at Carlisle United on Tuesday night.

That’s according to Pool boss Simon Grayson, who was left furious by his side’s display in the 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat at Brunton Park.

Grayson made eight changes from the weekend defeat by Rotherham United but no Pool player came out of the game with any credit.

It’s given the Pool boss easy decisions to make when he selects his side to face Wycombe Wanderers next Tuesday.

Grayson said: “I said to them before the game that if you take liberties in any game you will come unstuck, whether it’s Carlisle United making changes from the weekend or any team in football.

“If you want to play yourself into my team for next week against Wycombe, then go out and prove it.

“Well, based on this game there won’t be anyone that can come knocking on my door, which one or two have over the past few weeks, asking why they’re not playing. They’ve answered their own question

“Too many players played below par, and if people want to get into my team for the next few weeks and games, they won’t be doing it with performances like that.” Grayson added: “It all boils down to the attitude of the players, which was wrong.

“There were too many people taking liberties, taking liberties on the ball, taking liberties as a defensive unit, taking liberties all over the pitch.

“I reiterate, if you give opportunities to any team you will get punished.

“It’s exactly the sort of things I spoke about in the hotel when we had the match preparation and again before the game.

“The last thing I said before the game was how I don’t want to be coming in at half-time and having to have a go at them because of their attitude.

“Well that certainly went out of the window at half-time, when I went for them.”