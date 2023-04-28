BFCCT offers a diverse range of programmes for local community members of all ages to promote physical/mental health and education, and to reduce anti-social behaviour.

Working with Blackpool Foodbank, The Big Food Truck arrives at the stadium every Tuesday (2pm-3pm).

​BFCCT’s Emerging Talent Centre for girls is growing

Situated in the North Stand Community Hub at BFC, anyone can access this service which provides food parcels to help with the cost of living. Single bags are £4 and family bags £6.50.

Our free Family Hubs take place at the North Stand Community Hub every Tuesday and Thursday from 4pm-6pm, offering activities, crafts and gaming consoles, as well as areas to complete homework and have something to eat.

Children must be accompanied by adults and places are limited, so please book (see below).

BFCCT’s school half-term Sports Camp starts on May 30 with activities including football, dodgeball, cricket and dance available for children of all skill levels.

The four-day camps start at £10 a day for children aged five to 14, taking place at Unity Academy (8am-5pm) and Armfield Academy (9am-5pm).

Camps focusing specifically on football take place at Aspire Sports Hub (formerly PlayFootball) for boys (5-14) and girls (7-14) from 8am-5pm.

Holiday Activities and Food Camps (HAF) at primary schools are for children who receive free school meals, while the Stars Disability Camp for children living with a disability takes place from 11am-3pm in the Education and Community Centre at the stadium.

A Programme and Memorabilia event will take place in the Education and Community Centre at BFC on the 14th (10am-2pm). Admission is £1 and please email [email protected] for more details.

The three-day Fit2Go Festival starts on May 22, when year four students from all local primary schools are invited to enjoy physical activity sessions around the stadium.

Following the successful launch of our FA Emerging Talent Centre for girls earlier this year, we will be running mid-season trials.

May 20 and June 3 see trials for U9s and U10s, May 27 and June 10 for U11s and U12s (both 5pm-6.30pm), May 20 and June 3 for U13s and U14s and May 27 and June 10 for U15s and U16s (both 6.30pm-8pm).

Please visit https://www.bfcct.co.uk/fa-girls-emerging-talent-centre/ to register.

The next six-week block of our Future Lionesses Development Centre begins on May 15 with sessions held every Monday at Aspire Sports Hub.

They cost £4 and can be booked by visiting the Future Lionesses Development Centre page on our website.

The U8s-U10s sessions run from 5pm-6pm, the U11s-U12s from 6pm-7pm and the U13-U14s from 7pm-8pm.