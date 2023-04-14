The Family Hub will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-6pm in the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities on offer will include crafts and gaming consoles, while an area to complete homework is provided, as is something to eat.

Blackpool FC Community Trust's Family Hubs resume next week

The Family Hubs are free to attend, though children who attend must be accompanied by an adult.

Places available are limited, so please visit our website www.bfcct.co.uk to book your place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Leaver, Community Navigation Manager at BFCCT, said: “After a busy time throughout winter, we are really excited to welcome families back to our Family Hub from April 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is heartwarming to know that the sessions have made a direct impact on the lives of our local community and that we are able to continue to support them with free activities and meals as a family over the coming months.”

In addition to Family Hubs, BFCCT are launching a new session called Re-play.

Re-play is also free and provides adults with an opportunity to come together to engage in different social and physically activities in the same session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants will be able to socialise and make new friends over a brew, while choosing from a range of exciting activities.

These include chair-based and low-impact exercises aimed at improving physical health and capabilities, Boccia, Bingo, tabletop games – dominoes, chess, draughts, Subbuteo – and electronic games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These sessions run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3pm in the Moretti Lounge at Bloomfield Road Stadium.

There is no need to boo but you can gain further information via www.bfcct.co.uk or 01253 348 691 or you can follow BFCCT on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

n Premier League clubs have agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025-26 season.

After extensive consultation between the Premier League, its 20 clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, a decision has been made for the league to become the first in the UK to take such action to reduce gambling advertising.

Eight Premier League clubs have gambling companies as their front-of-shirt sponsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement adds: “The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that Premier League clubs will be allowed to secure new gambling sponsorship for the front of shirts until the ban commences.

Current sponsorship deals with gambling companies can remain in place for the next three years.