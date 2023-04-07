The Centre, run by the Trust, supports the development of young female players aged eight to 16 and provides a wider, more diverse talent pool for women’s football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It works with grassroots clubs, schools and local coaches to identify talented female players.

Emerging Talent Centre girls at Blackpool FC in their sponsored kit Picture: BFCCT

It is part of the FA Pathway towards the Lionesses and works on a free-to-all basis, removing a financial burden often faced with elite level training.

The Trust plans to give all selected girls access to a high-quality training programme, strength and conditioning coaches, access to an on-site physiotherapist, nutritional advice and health and wellbeing support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups will also be invited to play in competitive games against other ETC programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool’s chief revenue officer, Jonty Castle, said: “We are delighted to be able to develop this exciting partnership with Liontrust.

“Following the incredible success of the Lionesses winning the European Championships last summer, there has been an outstanding rise in the amount of young girls who are now participating in the national game.

“Liontrust’s support has been fantastic, and in becoming the new front-of-shirt sponsor for the Girls Emerging Talent Centre, we hope to be able to attract and develop the best female players in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trust CEO, Ash Hackett, added: “We are very pleased that Liontrust has taken such an interest in our Girls Emerging Talent Centre.

“One of the elements that has made our project unique across the country is that we have removed all charges for the players, to support with removing the barriers to taking part, and Liontrust’s support really contributes to this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank Liontrust for their support in allowing us to make this the best opportunity for local girls and really increase the quality of the only FA-endorsed provision for talented players on the Fylde coast.”

Established in 1995, Liontrust is an independent, specialist asset manager and is listed on the London Stock Exchange as a member of the FTSE 250.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seeks to enable investors to enjoy a better financial future through investing in a range of global equities, fixed income, sustainable investment and multi-asset portfolios and funds.

Liontrust’s chief marketing officer, Simon Hildrey, said: “The FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centres are a fantastic initiative as they provide the chance for female players to develop their football skills and be offered a potential pathway all the way to the Lionesses.