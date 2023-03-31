As we move into April, we have lots more planned for our community.

There are our half-term Easter sports camps, running from April 3-6 and April 11-14 for five to 14-year-olds.

Blackpool FC Community Trust is offering football camps during the Easter holiday

These are the perfect opportunity for children to have fun, make new friends and improve their sports skills.

The Community Trust will be delivering a variety of exciting activities, including football, dodgeball, cricket and dance, offering a fun and challenging environment for children of all skill levels.

They take place at the Unity Academy from 8am-5pm and the Armfield Academy from 9am-5pm.

Alternatively, there are also football camps which focus on all aspects of the game.

Again, it is for children aged between five and 14, though there is a separate one for girls between seven and 14.

There will also be a holiday activities and food camp at local schools across Blackpool, aimed at children who receive free school meals.

Local children living with a disability can access the Stars Disability Camp, held in the education and community centre at Bloomfield Road; it runs from 11am-3pm, excluding Bank Holidays.

Every Tuesday sees ‘The Big Food Truck’ arrive at the North Stand community hub, offering food parcels to help people affected by the cost of living.

Working alongside Blackpool Foodbank, it is on site from 2pm-3pm with single bags costing £4 and family bags £6.50.

Next month sees the start of four FIT Blackpool sessions, a 12-week weight management and healthy lifestyle programme which involves educational workshops and physical activity.

Saturday sees our final Tiny Tangerines mini-football session before the Easter half-term, but they resume in the week commencing April 17 at Armfield Academy, Unity Academy and Aspire Sports Hubs.

Our FA Emerging Talent Centre U9s/10s will play in a festival against Manchester United’s U10s RTC and ETC teams.

The U12s-15s will play Manchester City, while all our sides from U9-16s have been invited by Eastleigh FC to play their grassroots teams of all ages.

Our girls’ Future Lioness Development Centres launched in March for a six-week block.

These sessions run for U8-10s, U11-12s and U13-14s, and are extremely popular with the youngest sessions selling out each week.

We will also be launching our Female Leadership Academy, designed to provide young females with opportunities to develop as leaders and succeed in both life and sports.

Finally, the Premier League Supports Campaign allows us to celebrate the impact that Premier League community activity and facilities have had on people within our local communities.