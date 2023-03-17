Blackpool FC Community Trust: St Nicholas win Premier League Primary Stars event

The tournament, part of our PL Primary Stars provision that supports PE in primary schools across Blackpool, is a key event to help us support and engage football for girls across the town.

It is designed to create a positive approach to increase female participation and enjoyment of football in a skilled and competitive environment.

The St Nicholas' team who won the Premier League Primary Stars tournament

This year was our biggest tournament, attended by more than 160 girls from 19 local primary schools.

A morning of football saw more than 40 small-sided matches with some brilliant individual and team performances on the day.

The final was hotly contested by pupils from Stanley Primary School and St Nicholas C of E Primary School.

St Nicholas won the tournament and, last week, represented BFCCT in the regional event at Preston North End.

They finished the day strongly with two draws and one win in their last three fixtures but, unfortunately, will go no further in the tournament.

The U11 National Girls Football Tournament is one of the competition elements included in the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

Launched in 2017 and available to every primary school in England and Wales, Premier League Primary Stars uses the appeal of football to help children be active and develop essential life skills.

Ten regional events will be staged at community facilities across the country, with hundreds of young people representing Premier League, English Football League and National League clubs.

They are all hoping to win the opportunity to play at Elland Road, home of Leeds United, in the playing kit of their respective professional football club.

Our female football provision has significantly grown over the last year.

These are the opportunities available to take part in female-specific football with BFCCT:

BEGINNERS

FA Wildcats sessions for girls aged five to 11; Unity Academy on Wednesday (5pm-6pm). £4 each week.

Medium ability (open to anyone to attend but most suitable for girls who aren’t absolute beginners)

PL Kicks Girls for ages eight to 11 and 12 to 16; Aspire Sports Hub on Wednesday (6pm-7pm and 7pm-8pm). Free of charge.

Future Lionesses Development Centres for U8-10s, U11-12s, U13-14s; Aspire Sports Hubs on Monday (5pm-6pm, 6pm-7pm, 7pm-8pm). £4 each week.

Girls’ half-term football camps for ages seven to 14; Aspire Sports Hub, either £13 a day or £40 for the full week.

ADVANCED

Emerging Talent Centre for U9s-U16s; Aspire Sports Hub. Selected players only.

Details on female football opportunities are available by calling 01253 348691 or emailing [email protected]