Blackpool FC Community Trust: Backing inclusive football campaign for disabled people

It replaces the previous campaign name ‘Level Playing Field Weeks of Action’. The campaign will continue its drive for a more inclusive matchday experience for disabled sports fans.

In support of the campaign, BFCCT worked alongside Blackpool FC to welcome pupils from two SEND schools for last Saturday’s match against Burnley.

BFCCT delivers BBC Children in Need-funded physical activity sessions in both schools, and many of our community disability sessions are attended by pupils from these schools.

The sessions encourage children to be active, join in and try new sports.

Blackpool FC’s ticketing partner, LogoLogo Branded Clothing, provided us with 40 match tickets for pupils and parents/guardians, along with two members of staff from each school.

One teacher spoke about the sessions BFCCT delivers in their school, saying: “All the children are fully engaged and entertained, encouraged and praised both as a group and individually as well as empowered to try new things.”

Blackpool FC Community Trust is backing the Unite for Access campaign

From their work in schools, BFCCT signposts children into their community disability sessions, Junior Pan Football, Friday Night Club and Stars half-term camp.

These programmes run throughout the year and cater for people aged seven to 18 living with a disability. They are aimed at increasing young people’s physical activity outside school, in a safe place to have fun and meet new friends, while providing respite care for parents and guardians.

BFCCT’s disability football, Adult Pan and Unified sessions are aimed at those aged 16 and above.

These take place during school term time and participants can play in a Saturday five-a-side league. There are also monthly fixtures outside term time.

Some participants who engaged with the BFCCT throughout their time at school have gone on to join Junior Pan football, Adult Pan and Unified football.

Paul, the Disability Engagement Office for the Trust, said: “I have already been part of two events for Level Playing Field.

“They have been good events and we’re thankful to Blackpool FC and LogoLogo Branded Clothing for giving us the tickets, allowing us to support the Unite for Access campaign.

“What has made the Level Playing Field events great is that some of the children would not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a football match.

“For some of the children, it was their first time attending a match and to see the excitement on their faces as they walked into the stadium was priceless.”

