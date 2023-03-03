Working in partnership with Blackpool Food Bank and The Big Food Truck, we provide emergency food parcels and other essential items to the community of Blackpool every Tuesday from 2-3pm in the North Stand Community Hub. Single food bags are priced £3 and family bags £5.

Our Warm Up Hubs continue throughout the month, providing families as well as the isolated and vulnerable with a place to keep warm, socialise and access hot drinks and food at no charge.

The Female Football programme is growing at Blackpool FC Community Trust

Pool Together Hubs run every Tuesday and Thursday from noon until 3pm, and the Family Hubs every Friday at the same time. Thanks to Blackpool Council and Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler’s Segantii Capital Management for their financial support.

Tomorrow we will be supporting the Level Playing Fields campaign Unite for Access, celebrating good access and inclusion at sports venues. Blackpool players will be wearing Unite for Access T-Shirts as they warm up to face Burnley.

We have invited 40 pupils from two Blackpool SEND schools to attend the match with parents/guardians and teachers. We regularly work with these schools through our disability programmes, funded by BBC Children in Need.

Also tomorrow, you can celebrate World Book Day in the Education and Community Centre at Bloomfield Road (1-3pm). Thanks to the National Literacy Trust, children from all over Blackpool are welcome to select a free book of their choice.

We have expanded our Tiny Tangerines sessions to cover ages from 18 months to seven years. Tiny Tangerines mini-football sessions take place at venues across Blackpool.

BFCCT has also extended its Female Football programme, offering Future Lionesses Development Centres for under-eights to U14s. These weekly sessions will run at our Aspire Sports Club on Garstang Road West, starting Monday, March 13. High-quality sessions will be delivered by FA/UEFA qualified coaches, offering individual technical work and small-sided games for £4 per week.

A busy month lies ahead for the players in the Emerging Talent Centre. BFCCT will be taking all age groups to play Burnley ETC on March 16, and we look forward to a visit from Amanda Goodwin, the England Lionesses Under-16 coach and FA Talent Technical Coach for the North West.

Blackpool FC Sports College will hold an open evening at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday March 28, when tutors and coaches will explain what is on offer. For more information please email [email protected]