Blackpool FC Community Trust: Programme fair and high marks for education partner

The event will be taking place at Bloomfield Road on May 14 (10am-2pm) on behalf of BFCCT, with any money raised being donated to the local charity.

It will take place at the Community Trust’s Education and Community Centre, situated at the north end of the stadium.

Rob Frowen will stage a programme fair at Bloomfield Road

The event is now in its sixth year and has grown in popularity on each occasion that it’s been held.

There will be up to a dozen stallholders attending, who will be travelling from all four corners of the country.

Anything and everything football-related will be available for sale, which will include match tickets, match worn and signed shirts, sticker albums, trade cards, pennants, medals, scarves, autographs and programmes.

People can also dig out some of their old, unwanted memorabilia and bring them along for a no-obligation and free quote as to their value.

Even if you feel that you don’t wish to part with your prized collection, why not pop along with them anyway and discover their current market value?

Admission is £1 for adults and free for children, while there will be bundles of complimentary football programmes for everyone who attends – but this will not be compulsory.

Light refreshments will be available with further details from BFCCT on 01253 348691 or the organiser, Rob Frowen, on 07896 287588.

BFCCT’s national education partner, League Football Education (LFE), has been graded outstanding in all areas by Ofsted.

Blackpool FC Sports College is contracted by LFE for BTEC Sport and is required to meet their high expectations in teaching, learning and development.

As part of the LFE overall inspection, an inspector attended the college, observing lesson delivery and meeting with staff to discuss the curriculum intent, as well as the management team concerning the college’s overall vision and impact.

Inspectors spoke with learners about their experiences and opportunities while at college.

In the report, it states that learners and apprentices ‘consistently demonstrate extremely positive attitudes towards their learning,’ as well as adding ‘they are highly enthusiastic and motivated to achieve’ in what was described as a ‘calm and focused environment for learning.’

College manager Caroline Hawes said: “This was a great opportunity to showcase the work that we do every day.

“Our curriculum, supported by the LFE, is designed to provide our learners with the knowledge and skills to be confident in their chosen education and career pathways.

“We enrich the curriculum through embedding work experience into the programme alongside our player and coaching pathways.”