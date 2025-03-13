Following on from nearly a decade of success, Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) is happy to let you know that the Fit2Go team launched the GULP Challenge 2025 on March 10.

This coincides with people thinking about making sacrifices and changes in their personal lives around the time of Lent (March 5-April 17) and Ramadan (February 28-March 30).

The GULP (Give Up Loving Pop) Challenge is a fantastic free health campaign from Food Active, Blackpool Public Health and BFCCT.

It aims to raise awareness of the health harms associated with the overconsumption of sugary drinks.

The Fit2Go team has launched the GULP Challenge 2025 Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

While many people are aware of the negative impact that sugary drinks have on teeth, fewer are aware of the link between the overconsumption of sugary drinks and weight gain.

BFCCT has joined with Blackpool Council to launch the GULP campaign to all year four children in Blackpool.

With the help of the Fit2Go team, we will be encouraging children to “Give Up Loving Pop” and think of drinking healthier alternatives such as water or low-fat milk.

Children are given a GULP diary and a free water bottle before their diaries are collected at the end of the 21-day campaign to help monitor their progress.

The class who achieves the most pop-free days and returns their diaries to us will be awarded a free trip to Clip ‘N Climb Blackpool.

The GULP Challenge has been – and continues to be – a huge success in Blackpool and, with the support of Blackpool Public Health, we can reinforce the health message year on year.

This continuation is key to influencing a change of habit in our community.

Marc Joseph, Head of Early Years Provision and Primary Provision, said: “We see the conscious decision by pupils to pick up their water bottles and enjoy making healthy choices.

“We are encouraged by teachers’ and parents’ engagement in reinforcing our health messages.”

Good luck to all involved!