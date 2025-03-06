Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) remains busy throughout March with plenty going on across the month.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family Clubs will run as normal in the North Stand Community Hub from 3.30pm, with physical activity sessions on Tuesdays as well as a Homework Club and arts and crafts on Wednesdays.

Both run until 5pm and, throughout March, we will also be taking on the challenge of moving 1,953 laps of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Food Truck continues as normal every Tuesday, while our Community Club takes place from 1.30pm-3pm with visits from Blackpool and Fylde College, Blood Pressure Checks, NatWest and United Utilities.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has events lined up for when the Seasiders host Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, March 15 Picture: Stephanie Meek/CameraSport

This month also sees BFCCT staff spreading awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer.

BFCCT will hold a bucket collection outside Bloomfield Road on March 15, when Blackpool play Leyton Orient, to support Macmillan Cancer and raise awareness of prostate cancer.

That game will also see BFCCT supporting the Level Playing Field ‘Unite For Access’ campaign, which promotes accessibility and inclusion at sports venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BFCCT will be inviting SEND schools and community groups to the game for free, ensuring everyone can experience the excitement of live football.

Active Minds continues with men’s football sessions at Stanley Park on Mondays (7pm-8pm), Aspire Sports Hub on Tuesdays and Palatine Leisure Centre on Thursdays (both 8pm-9pm).

Women’s sessions are at Aspire on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).

Move More is still looking for people living within the Bloomfield, Tyldesley, Victoria and Park wards, who are interested in developing a community group to support local needs: contact [email protected] if you are interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Get FIT with BFCCT timetable of fitness classes and rolling membership is live with classes including circuits, BoxFIT, ClubFIT, pilates and strength and stretch.

Our armed forces provision continues with NAAFI Breaks on Wednesdays (10.30am-12pm), walk and talk on Thursdays (1.30pm-3.30pm) and Forces Football on Fridays (6pm-8.30pm).

Our Gardening Club returns on Thursdays at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum and Community Woodland (10am-12pm).

The Premier League Primary Stars Kids Cup regional final is on March 17 at Wigan Athletic, where Norbreck Primary represents Blackpool FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March will also see us launch the GULP Challenge 2025, an initiative to reduce the amount of fizzy drinks consumed by year four children across Blackpool.

Pupils at Armfield Academy will begin to plan their social action project after winning the Premier League Inspires Challenge last month.

To celebrate their winning idea, pupils and staff will attend a Blackpool FC home game in the hospitality suite at Bloomfield Road.

Our Esports team hosts a pre-match Esports event on March 15, while our Esports Community Leagues continue every Thursday (4pm-5pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BFCCT is looking for a PE officer to work with local primary schools, supporting teachers in delivering high-quality PE lessons to benefit pupils.

We are also seeking a minibus driver to transport participants, staff and equipment safely to various locations.

The role requires flexibility, with shifts available on an ad-hoc basis to meet the Trust’s operational needs.

An ETC casual strength and conditioning coach is also sought to support our players on their development pathway, with a focus on physical development.

Finally, we are looking for volunteers to help at our community sessions and interest can be registered by visiting www.bfcct.co.uk/volunteer-with-us/