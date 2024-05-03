Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our May Holiday Camps run from May 28-31 and are the perfect opportunity for children to have fun, make new friends and improve their sports skills.

We are delivering various exciting activities including football, dodgeball, cricket, dance and more.

These camps are designed to provide a fun and challenging environment for children of all skill levels, aged five to 14.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has outlined what's to come in May Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Sports camps are at Armfield Academy (9am-5pm) and Unity (8am-5pm).

Alternatively, there is a dance camp at AVR (8am-5pm), a football camp and a girls’ football camp at Aspire Sport Hub (both 8am-5pm).

The stars camp also runs from May 28-31, delivered for people aged seven to 18 living with a disability.

There are many activities to choose from, including multi-skill activities, a recreational area, a games room and more.

May 8-9 sees year four pupils from Blackpool primary schools at Bloomfield Road for the Fit2Go Festival.

The Jimmy Armfield Memorial Trophy takes place with year three and four mixed tournaments played in honour of the Blackpool FC and England legend.

Year four children are also taking part in the G.U.L.P Challenge, which sees them asked to give up fizzy drinks for 21 days and swap to water or milk from April 29-May 15.

In terms of female football, our FA Girls Emerging Talent Centre have their final session of the season on May 17.

Three days later, the Future Lioness Development Centre will play friendlies against local girls’ grassroots teams.

May 21 sees trials for our Blackpool FC Girls and Ladies U18s teams, while trials for the Girls and Ladies open age set-ups are a week later.

Blackpool FC School’s Key Stage four pupils participate at an Alternate Provision Football tournament in Burnley on May 14.

Seven days later, students take part in a Duke of Edinburgh walk at Beacon Fell.

The Sports College level three students complete their sports event by walking up Scafell Pike to raise money for Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary in Blackpool.

The Big Food Truck again arrives at Bloomfield Road every Tuesday (2pm-3pm), situated in the North Stand Community Hub.

Anyone can access this service, which provides food parcels to help with the cost of living. Single bags are £4 and family bags are £6.50.

Family Clubs are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (3.30pm-5.30pm) until May 22.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness week, we are taking people who attend our Family Clubs to Nicky Nook for a walk on May 15.

Natwest and National Literacy Trust will attend Family Clubs with book donations over the half-term.

The Breakfast Club continues on Fridays (9.30am-11am) in the North Stand Community Hub until May 17, when we take a break and recommence in June.

Our PL Kicks team takes an under-16s girls’ team to a tournament in Morecambe on May 28 before an under-15s mixed and under-15s girls’ team goes to a national event hosted by Manchester United two days later.

The veterans’ monthly gardening club at Fylde Memorial Arboretum and Community Woodland is on May 7 (11.30am-12.30pm).