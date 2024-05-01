Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The students had a hands-on experience of what it’s like to be a detective solving a crime.

On day one, they attended a presentation by an A&E nurse from Salford General Hospital.

The students then interviewed the victim and their mother to gain an understanding of the crime that had taken place.

Blackpool FC School students took part in a week-long young detective programme, delivered by Blackpool Police Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

They became crime scene investigators on day two, using problem solving skills and critical thinking to decipher what had happened.

The students followed real-life protocols by assessing the crime scene, using cameras to take photos of the suspected weapon and bagging up the evidence to be inspected.

Day three saw them visit Blackpool Police Station for a tour of the interview rooms.

They had an opportunity to talk with officers about identity parades before identifying the perpetrator in their ongoing investigation.

There was a visit from ‘The JJ Effect’ organisation, who spoke about a lived experience of knife crime.

On day four, the students visited Preston Crown Court to watch their suspect be sentenced.

Judges spoke to them about sentencing and educated them on county lines.

After court, the students were then visited by a mother who lost her child in a stabbing.

To round off the programme, day five saw them tasked with delivering a presentation in front of Blackpool FC School staff and their families to showcase what they had learned.

Afterwards, they were presented with awards, including a signed Blackpool FC football, for their efforts.

Detective Sergeant Brittany Shaw said: “It was an absolute pleasure to work with students from the Community Trust on this project.

“It was really rewarding to watch their confidence grow from day one up to the final presentation.

“The project allowed the students to gain a real insight into not only how we solve crimes and the different stages, but also hear from real-life victims of knife crime.

“Hearing from these speakers really puts things into perspective.

“The students showed great teamwork, investigative skills and a real positive attitude. We hope they enjoyed their experience with us.”

Head of school, Gemma Trickett, added: “We have been thrilled to take part in the young detective programme.

“Our pupils gained real-life, hands-on experience of how the police, key workers and detectives deal with difficult and traumatic situations daily.

“The impact of seeing real-life situations and speaking to families and friends of those affected by knife crime has impacted our pupils.

“Our pupils have reaped the benefits of the opportunities given to them.

“This programme brought new experiences, allowing our pupils to step outside of their comfort zone, developing their teamwork skills and improving their communication skills through interviewing victims and perpetrators, alongside gaining the chance to speak with crown court judges about the effects of knife crime and how sentencing works.

“Not only has this programme educated about the dangers of knife crime, but it has inspired our pupils to see the wide variety of careers associated with the police and criminal investigations.