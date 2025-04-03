Year nine pupils took part in the Premier League Inspires Challenge at Bloomfield Road earlier this year Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

As we enter April, Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) continues its commitment to supporting our community through various initiatives, activities and opportunities.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From cost-of-living support and fitness programmes to football development and holiday camps, there’s something for everyone to get involved in.

BFCCT delivers camps every school holiday, with the next ones from April 7-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports camps take place at Unity Academy, Montgomery Academy and Armfield Academy – and are designed to provide a fun and challenging environment for five to 14-year-olds of all skill levels.

Our football camp and girls football camps are at Aspire Sports Hub, where qualified BFCCT coaches deliver age-appropriate sessions that cater to all skill levels.

Our dance camp, in partnership with AVR Dance, will also return in April; again, aimed at five to 14-year-olds, they offer the perfect blend of enjoyment, new friendships and the chance to enhance dance skills.

To book a place at any of the above camps, visit www.bfcct.co.uk/holiday-camps or take a look on our social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Food Truck visits us every Tuesday, while our community club meets from 1.30pm-3pm.

Active Minds continues this month with men’s sessions at Stanley Park on Mondays (7pm-8pm), Aspire on Tuesdays (8pm-9pm) and Palatine Leisure Centre on Thursdays (8pm-9pm).

Women’s sessions are at Aspire on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).

The Get FIT with BFCCT timetable of fitness classes and £20 a month rolling membership is now live, so we would love to see new and old faces at the sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed Forces provision continues with the NAAFI Break on Wednesdays (10.30am-12pm), Walk and Talk on Thursdays (1.30pm-3.30pm) and Forces Football on Fridays (6pm-8.30pm).

The gardening club is at the Fylde Arboretum on Thursdays (10am-12pm).

Our Premier League Inspires Challenge winners head to Wembley Stadium at the end of the month to showcase their Social Action Project, which they have been undertaking since their victory in February.

We begin our Beaverbrooks Enterprise programme, supported by Northwest Young People Development Trust, after the Easter holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is designed to raise the aspirations of young people and create a positive focus on the career opportunities available in Blackpool.

The programme also aims to enhance skills including resilience, confidence, financial capability and initiative.

The Emerging Talent Centre for female footballers has several fixtures this month, while some of our pre-ETC U9s will step into the U10s ETC group as we plan for next season.

Blackpool FC School is looking for a PE teacher, who will deliver a range of vocational qualifications, including practical sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will play a powerful and influential role in many young people’s lives, promoting core values and embedding key skills to take with them through life.

The ETC is seeking a casual strength and conditioning coach to support our players on their development pathway, with a focus on physical development.

This role will focus on developing a programme to aid injury prevention, as well as ensuring ETC players experience a physical performance programme that supports the club blueprint.

We are also looking for volunteers to help at our community sessions, so anyone interested can visit www.bfcct.co.uk/volunteer-with-us/