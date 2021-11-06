Blackpool FC Community Trust column: We're at the service of armed forces

A hundred armed forces veterans have been invited to the game in the run-up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Due to fantastic support from the Royal British Legion, Armed Forces Covenant Trust and Veterans’ Foundation, BFCCT has been able to grow its armed forces provision within the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BFCCT have invited 100 armed forces veterans to Saturday's game against QPR

The provision has had a great impact in tackling loneliness among veterans as well as providing support with employment and housing.

Blackpool has very high rates of adults in receipt of a military pension and compensation, and of working-age veterans. We decided to grow our armed forces sessions gradually and find out what other provisions would be useful to veterans on the Fylde coast.

A survey was sent out on various social media platforms to collect the data required. Mental health support was top of the list along with social activities and get-togethers following the lockdown periods.

After gathering information, we deemed it necessary to open some new provisions. The support now offered to veterans is extensive and is well-received.

We are not the only football club to support the armed forces community. Blackpool are part of a North West Veterans Football League, also involving AFC Fylde, Burnley, Everton, Curzon Ashton, Preston North End, Wigan Athletic and Rochdale.

We offer a range of programmes to support our local veterans and servicemen and women, including:

Forces Football – Fun sessions to help veterans get more active and form friendships. This session uses sport to build trust and confidence with peers. These sessions engage individuals aged below 60 who cannot access provision typically aimed at older veterans.

NAAFI Break – A weekly meet-up at the stadium for a brew and a chat. Each attendee who has booked via our website or social media will receive a free sausage or bacon barm and a hot drink.

Gardening Club – This takes place at Fylde Memorial Arboretum to engage veterans in outdoor activity that is relaxing, peaceful and provides a focus for the mind.

Welfare calls/support – For individuals who are referred to us by GPs/armed forces charities and are experiencing personal issues, such as employment, housing or debt management.

Vets on Steps – BFCCT members make weekly visits to veterans who are struggling to leave their own homes. This helps to combat loneliness and slowly integrate veterans back into the community.

If you, family members or anyone else you know have served in the armed forces, please contact us on 07597 786098 or email us at [email protected] to find out more about our provision. You can also visit our website for more information.