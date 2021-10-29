Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Lottery funds to help get people into football

The funding will enable Blackpool to make the most of the new Sport England/Football Foundation programme called Active Through Football.

The funding will help BFCCT to increase participation in football in targeted communities in Blackpool.

Blackpool was successful in a competitive process to secure the funding among areas where inequalities prevent communities from being physically active.

The Lottery-funded programme will help people in central Blackpool to become more active through football

BFCCT was part of a consortium also including Blackpool Council, Active Blackpool, Lancashire FA and Active Lancashire.

The Blackpool programme will target adults of working age in central Blackpool and will focus on improved physical/mental health and wellbeing.

BFCCT chief executive Ashley Hackett said: “This award gives us a great opportunity to try and make a meaningful, long-term difference.

“Community involvement in developing this further, and ultimately taking ownership, is pivotal and will be a central feature of our consortium approach.

“It has also been really heartwarming to build and develop the working partnership and particular thanks must be made to Jason White, head of community programmes at BFCCT, and Laura Ivinson and Dave Rohman at Active Blackpool for driving this really exciting opportunity.”

Sport England CEO Tim Hollingsworth said: “Football brings people together and helps build connections in communities.

“It’s the sport that is played the most in England and has a reach into places where our research shows activity levels are lower.

“Sport England is proud to be one of the funding partners helping to tackle these inequalities and to support more people from a variety of backgrounds to enjoy playing football and all the benefits that brings.”

Football Foundation chief executive Robert Sullivan said: “This grant award to Blackpool FC Community Trust is fantastic news for the local community in Blackpool.

Football is a game for everyone – regardless of their background – and it’s only right that people across all walks of life are able to play the nation’s favourite game.

“Thanks to Sport England National Lottery Investment, this new project will help to transform people’s lives by developing football-related opportunities in Blackpool, unlocking the many benefits of football for the community.”

Blackpool FC Community Trustis looking to start this programme with immediate effect and is recruiting an Active Through Football Project Manager to take the lead.

For further information or to apply, please visit www.bfcct.co.uk/job-opportunities.