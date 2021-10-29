Blackpool boss Neil Critchley happy to call on Callum Connolly for Sheffield United test

The Seasiders are sweating over the duo, who are both suffering with ankle knocks ahead of tomorrow’s game at Sheffield United.

Stewart’s setback came during the defeat at Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago, while Dougall picked up his injury late in last weekend’s derby win over Preston North End.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Connolly has experience of playing in central midfield

Should the pair both be ruled out of the trip to Bramall Lane, it would leave Ryan Wintle as Blackpool’s only recognised central midfielder.

Connolly, who began the season at right-back, is more than capable of filling in there, having played as a defensive midfielder earlier in his career.

Critchley said yesterday morning: “Kenny obviously had to come off in the Preston game with an ankle knock but we’re hopeful he’s going to join in training either today or tomorrow.

“If he does, then he’ll obviously be in contention for Saturday’s game.

“Kev and Kenny are in a similar situation. We’re hopeful both will train today and tomorrow.

“If not, then we’ve got Callum Connolly as well, who has been doing very well in training and did very well at Burnley in a recent (behind-closed-doors) game.

“He came on last week against Preston, so I’d have no hesitation in playing Callum.”

There is good news concerning CJ Hamilton, who took part in a small-sided training session on the Bloomfield Road pitch after the derby.

The winger underwent surgery last month to solve a long-standing issue with a metatarsal.

On Hamilton’s return to training, Critchley said: “That’s a great sign. He’s full of positivity at the moment.

“It must be five or six weeks since the operation but he feels a lot better mentally, so you can see the confidence it’s given him.

“He’s been back on the grass now for nearly a week, training with the group, and we shall continue to progress his fitness.

“Maybe we’ll look to play him in a game somewhere but a fully-fit CJ is still a big asset for us.

“I think we would all agree it would be unfair to judge him on his performances at the start of the season because he just wasn’t quite right.

“If we get CJ back to where he was in the first half of last season, which I’m confident we can, then he can be a real big player for us.”

Blackpool are still without their number one goalkeeper and captain, Chris Maxwell, and their top goalscorer, Shayne Lavery.

“They’re both on schedule,” Critchley revealed. “They started doing some light running this week but they will be a couple of weeks away yet.

“I doubt whether they will appear again before the international break.”