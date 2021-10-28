Tight table means every single point counts for Blackpool as they prepare to take on Sheffield United

Blackpool’s 2-0 victory against rivals Preston last weekend, their sixth win in their last nine games, elevated them up to 11th place in the Championship.

But more significantly, Critchley’s side are one of seven currently on 21 points, leading up to Luton Town in fifth place.

With few points separating the sides at the bottom end of the division, Critchley knows every point counts.

“Without wanting to sound like a broken record, the margin is so fine in the division,” Critchley said.

“I know Barnsley are on a bad run and Derby have their situation, but Derby are on a good run and they’re a good team with good players.

“I was at the Barnsley v Sheffield United game last weekend and there was nothing in the game until Sheffield United scored.

“The goal deflated them and Sheffield United scored a quick second goal, so within the space of two or three minutes the game was taken away from them.

“To Barnsley’s credit, they rallied. They were 3-0 down at home and the crowd were grumbling, but I thought they showed great fight, great spirit to get it back to 3-2 and nearly got something out of the game.

“That’s Barnsley who are struggling in this division, but I saw them play against Reading before we played Reading and Barnsley could have easily beaten them.

“I just think it’s an incredibly difficult league and to win a game of football in this division, you have to be so good and spot on with everything you do.

“If you have an opportunity to win a game and don’t and you miss it, like we did at Hull and which is why I was so angry, you can’t miss those opportunities.

“When you have a chance to win the game, you have to win it because two points dropped or a point dropped adds up and there’s not a lot between the teams, as the table suggests.”