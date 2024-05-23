Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the kind permission of His Majesty The King, the annual Not Forgotten Garden Party at Buckingham Palace was held last Friday, May 17.

This esteemed event, organised for the benefit of war pensioners and service personnel who have received compensation from the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme, brought together more than 2,000 beneficiaries of all ages and services, along with their carers and escorts.

The garden party was hosted by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, with the guests including Blackpool FC Community Trust Engagement Team members, who were delighted to be part of such a significant occasion.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of our Armed Forces Volunteer, Marianna Proietti, to Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, retired Royal Navy officer and husband of Princess Anne.

Blackpool FC Community Trust Engagement Team members attended the annual Not Forgotten Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 17 Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

They shared a meaningful conversation about their service experiences and Marianna’s work with the Blackpool FC Community Trust and the Not Forgotten charity.

Marianna spoke about this experience and discussed how football and volunteering play a vital role in supporting her own mental health and wellbeing, with her experiences of post-traumatic stress disorder in leaving the Army in 2002 after being medically discharged.

They discussed the importance of sport within the veterans’ community and what BFCCT does for veterans of all ages, from NAAFI Break and Veterans Breakfast Clubs to Forces Football, creating lasting and meaningful memories.

All the veterans and attendees enjoyed themselves immensely as it made them realise that, as veterans, they will never be forgotten.

Among the attendees was Ian McCleary, the Trust’s community engagement armed forces officer.

He said: “It was an honour to attend this once-in-a-lifetime experience in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, with a sense of pride in supporting the Armed Forces community through Blackpool FC Community Trust across the Fylde coast each day.”

Looking to the future, Ian expressed enthusiasm about continuing to work closely with the Not Forgotten charity.

He added: “We look forward to continuing this partnership between the two charities, ensuring that veterans in Blackpool have the opportunity to attend their events, helping to bring back the camaraderie and support positive mental health.”

For many of the attendees, the Garden Party was a profound honour; the impact of which cannot be overstated.

The event provided an invaluable opportunity to learn more about the Not Forgotten charity, established in 1920 to support veterans and wounded serving personnel.

The charity focuses on improving physical and mental health, addressing isolation and loneliness, and fostering a sense of community and balance.