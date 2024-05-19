Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Using football to help improve residents' lives
There is often a stigma associated with mental health, so Active Minds intends to combat that and promote positive wellbeing through sport.
Weekly sessions are more than just showing up for an hour and then heading back home.
We aim to develop Active Minds to positively impact the lives of local people, creating a sense of belonging, encouraging new friendships and improving physical and mental wellbeing.
We want our participants to be part of something bigger, experiencing togetherness and self-achievement.
Active Minds will utilise various facilities across the town to provide accessible and cost-appropriate football sessions for the wider community.
Anyone aged 18 and over can get involved, regardless of whether they have kicked a ball before, with everybody being welcome.
A typical session will run for two hours and will consist of participating in some activity and socialising.
It will be more than just football; it is about being able to switch off for a few hours a day, away from the stresses of everyday life.
The first phase of six sessions a week will launch on July 1, with a further phase at the start of September introducing additional locations and activities.
Ashley Hackett, the Trust’s CEO, said: “This is an area of work that has been needed for some time and I am excited to see how it develops.
“Football and sport can bring so many benefits and, often, it is just about taking those first steps.
“The community will have their say throughout the development of Active Minds as community voice brings great value to a programme.
“We are very excited to be on this journey with the support of Blackpool FC and Blackpool Council, to ensure the provision is appropriate for our community with all sessions being at a fair price or free of charge.”
Shane Connolly, the Trust’s Active Minds team leader, added: “To be involved in this exciting new programme is a very proud moment for me.
“Having worked within football and the community for several years, bettering people’s lives through sport, activity, and peer support groups, I look forward to a new chapter and challenge.
“The aim is to improve the Blackpool community as a whole, initially through football whilst enhancing the physical and mental wellness of those players.
“We have big ideas and plans, and with feedback from the community, we can’t wait to see what it can grow into.
“We hope to change the stigma and improve the statistics around mental health across the town and, if we manage to change even one life, it is worth it.”
Starting on July 1, the sessions will cost £2.50 each.
Monday sees a women’s session at Aspire Sports Hub (6pm-7pm), while the men meet at Stanley Park (7pm-8pm).
Alternatively, there is the free ‘Get Vocal’ group for men at Bloomfield Road (6pm-8pm).
Tuesday sessions are at Aspire, the women’s from 7pm-8pm and the men’s from 8pm-9pm.
Stanley Park hosts Friday sessions, the men meeting from 7pm-8pm and the women from 8pm-9pm.
Each session will have a peer support group before and after each session, with details available by emailing [email protected]