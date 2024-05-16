Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool FC Sports College continues to be busy, both in terms of our existing students and those who may want to continue their learning with us.

We organised an internal careers event for our students on Thursday, April 18 which saw physiotherapists, sports analysts, personal trainers, academy coaches and scouts, BFCCT PE and schools’ sports specialists, as well as public services employees, join our college staff.

It meant students could gain insights into industry trends, skill requirements and future job prospects, in addition to giving them an opportunity to speak with our Blackpool FC Sports College degree tutor to understand the various education paths available after college.

Students actively participated, completing a workbook as they explored different career options.

April was a busy month for Blackpool FC Sports College and its students Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Those who engaged with more than 10 different career paths were entered into a draw for top prizes.

These were a month’s membership – worth £50 – at the Village Gym, a Village Gym rucksack with three one-day passes and training supplements, or a £10 gift card for JD Sports.

The termly Teacher’s Cup tournament took place with all students having the option to take part.

Teams competed in a round-robin format, with players representing ‘Harrisons Heroes’, ‘The Brown Bears’ and ‘Talk Scroggie to Me’ battling it out.

The final match determined the ultimate winner, which ended with ‘The Brown Bears’ clinching the trophy.

The next Teacher’s Cup is scheduled for the end of the academic year.

We also welcomed potential new students for an open evening on Tuesday, April 30, which enabled them to explore the facilities and meet staff.

They engaged in conversations with staff members and learned about the curriculum they would be studying.

Degree students and parents were also invited to discuss the transition from BTEC to degree and annual residentials in Cardiff.

Anyone who missed out on that open evening can join us for another we have organised for Tuesday, May 28.

That takes place from 5pm-6pm and offers an exclusive tour of our Bloomfield Road facilities.

Our tutors and professional coaches will be on hand to answer any questions, as well as show you how to enrol and start your journey into a career in sport.

Potential students can register by emailing us at [email protected]

In terms of curriculum updates, our BTEC Level 2 students honed their coaching skills by delivering sessions to various participants as part of their leadership unit.

BTEC Level 3 Armfield participants completed a 16-mile walk to raise awareness for male mental health, collecting more than £1,000 for Mind Mental Health charity.

They are now focusing on completing their academic assignments and preparing for university.

Those on the BTEC Level 3 Matthews course completed their coaching reviews and are now organising a charity event with sponsorships from local businesses.

Finally, BTEC Level 3 Ormerod learners completed their first additional unit and are moving on to fitness testing, exploring career options in the sports industry and developing employability skills.

Third year degree students completed their final residential, while second year pupils have completed their foundation degree course and will graduate this summer.