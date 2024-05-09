Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool FC Community Trust’s female football development centres are back for our next six-week block.

These sessions remain popular, with more than 50 girls attending regularly.

The centres run every week during term time, taking place on Mondays at Aspire Sports Hub, Garstang Road West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Future Lioness Development Centres will run from 5pm-6pm for U8-U10 girls in years three to five.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has outlined details of the returning female football development centres Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

U11-U12 girls in years six and seven train from 6pm-7pm, while U13-U14s – in years eight and nine – play from 7pm-8pm.

Those sessions cost £4 each week.

Girls Goalkeeper Development Centres run from 6pm-7pm for U8-12 girls in years three to seven.

The U13-U16 girls, in years eight to 12, train from 7pm-8pm with sessions costing £7 each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions follow a coaching curriculum with a range of topics designed to develop each player, while maintaining engagement and fun.

All sessions are delivered by our FA/UEFA-qualified coaches who also coach at our FA Girls Emerging Talent Centre.

We work closely with each player who attends to help develop their game and give them the tools necessary to play at their highest ability.

Our Future Lioness and Girls Goalkeeper Development Centres are for those who currently play for a team wanting cost-effective, high-quality coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every six weeks, we invite local girls’ grassroots teams to play against our Development Centres.

That allows the girls to put the skills they have developed into practice while representing Blackpool FC Community Trust.

Since we launched the Future Lioness sessions 18 months ago, 26 girls have been highlighted and invited into Blackpool’s FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre (ETC).

The ETC is part of the England Lioness Talent Pathway, which works with girls aged from U9-U16 who are from the Fylde coast and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This opportunity gives selected girls access to a free high-quality training programme, strength and conditioning coaches, an onsite physiotherapist, nutritional advice and health, and wellbeing support.

A further 11 girls from our Future Lioness Development Centres have developed their game alongside our coaches.

They have then been invited into other elite programmes, including Manchester United Academy, and other ETCs including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Carlisle, Burnley and Westmorland.

In addition, two players from our Girls Goalkeeper Development Centres have been invited into the Blackpool FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre since they launched six months ago.