Last week saw veterans from Blackpool FC Community Trust’s Armed Forces programmes attend The Not Forgotten Association Summer Garden Party Drive In at Knowsley Hall.

Thanks to support from the Veterans Foundation and the Armed Forces Covenant Trust Fund, we are able to provide weekly activities for members of the armed forces community.

In the glorious summer temperatures last Wednesday, more than 100 veterans and their families joined the afternoon event with food, drink and fantastic musical entertainment.

Participants enjoyed the glorious weather and entertainment from tribute acts with singing, dancing and acrobatic skills and, despite the heat, everyone had a fantastic afternoon with like-minded veterans and formed new friendships.

Blackpool FC Community Trust's Armed Forces programme veterans attended the The Not Forgotten Association Summer Garden Party Drive In at Knowsley Hall Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Marianna Mitchel, who served in the Army, attended the event with BFCCT.

She said: “I’ve been involved with Blackpool FC Community Trust for eight years now, firstly with the coffee mornings, then the arboretum, and during Remembrance collecting for military charities.

“I live with PTSD and have, in the past, been suicidal but with the support of the Community Trust and The Not Forgotten military charity, I’m still here.

“The support is second to none. There is someone always on the end of the phone if needed, and if they can’t help, they can get you the support you need.

“BFCCT have a wide range of activities that they do specifically for veterans including Forces Football, NAAFI break coffee mornings, gardening at the arboretum and outings to various places across the UK.

“No matter which arm of the services you served in, you are all made welcome.”

Dave Maclean, the community engagement manager, added: “An afternoon like this can mean the world to veterans, lifting their spirits and reconnecting them with other people who understand their life experiences.

“Blackpool FC Community Trust has made significant advancements in developing its programme to support and empower veterans and their families across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

“This project aims to enhance the mental health and wellbeing of ex-armed forces personnel within civilian life.

“BFCCT has embarked on a comprehensive journey since 2018, sustaining veteran-specific sessions that cater to the unique needs and challenges faced by veterans to increase physical activity, social inclusion, mental health and wellbeing.

“We have learned some valuable lessons over the several years of running veterans-specific projects and promise to be equally productive in developing these programmes in the future.”