Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) is the official charity of Blackpool FC, based at Bloomfield Road.

Working with residents as young as two years old up to adults in the later stages of life, BFCCT provides a diverse range of programmes to increase social inclusion opportunities, improve physical fitness, health, and education, and lessen involvement in anti-social behaviour.

One of those programmes is ‘FIT Blackpool’: a free, 12-week weight management scheme that combines classroom-based interventions with physical activity to help provide immediate and sustainable results.

Among the topics covered are nutrition, barriers to exercise, alcohol, the importance of an active lifestyle and some more specific topics like reading food labels correctly and knowing exactly what to look out for in your food.

Blackpool FC Community Trust's FIT Blackpool scheme has helped Maggie to lead a healthier lifestyle Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Physical activity can be anything from circuit training to chair-based exercises and builds, over the weeks, to a total of a 45-minute workout.

Maggie joined our FIT Blackpool programme in September 2022 and, when asked why, she said: “I wanted to feel fitter, happier and healthier, improve my lifestyle, lose weight and make some positive changes for myself. However, I have physical disabilities that limit what I am able to do.”

She made some huge changes to her lifestyle throughout the programme, changing the foods she ate and reducing portion sizes.

The biggest change was to her physical activity levels.

She did, however, purchase a smart watch at the beginning of the programme and concentrated on trying to be as active as she was able to by walking as many daily steps as she could.

Her efforts and continued dedication over the 12 weeks paid off with her final measurements showing she had lost 6.1kg.

Maggie said: “I have needed knee replacement surgery for a number of years and I have lost enough weight through FIT Blackpool to now have the surgery.

“I have been able to make long-term lifestyle changes whilst still having an enjoyable social life with my family and friends.”

Maggie’s fitness has continued to improve as she is now completing all three circuits standing, using a wide range of equipment including battle ropes, kettlebells, dumbbells and sandbags.

Kim Follows, BFCCT community engagement team leader, delivered Maggie’s 12-week programme.

She said: “I am so proud of Maggie for achieving the results that she did throughout the 12 weeks and, with her continuation through the maintenance session, she has now lost an amazing three-and-a-half stone.

“I know the sessions had a positive impact on Maggie’s mental wellbeing and, since joining FIT Blackpool, she is so much more confident.

“I look forward to continuing to support Maggie through her reviews and follow-on sessions.”

Blackpool FC Community Trust holds a number of physical activity events across Blackpool, including circuit sessions, football sessions and BoxFit boxing sessions to name but a few.