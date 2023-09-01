It’s been a busy summer for Blackpool FC Community Trust and there is plenty more to come as we move into September.

The Trust’s Family Hubs return on September 5, taking place in the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road from 4pm-6pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

They are free and open to anyone, as long as adults accompany children, while we offer free sandwiches and crisps to every family that attends.

Tuesdays also see the Big Food Truck, working in partnership with Blackpool Foodbank, at Bloomfield Road (2pm-3pm).

Again, situated in the North Stand Community Hub, anyone can access this service which provides food parcels to help with the cost of living. Single bags are £4 and family bags are £6.50.

If you are interested in purchasing a food parcel, please give us a message on our social media pages or email [email protected]

We will continue to support our community by holding food donation points on matchdays at every home game this season.

The drop-off point will be in the South Stand, close to the Junior Seasiders activity space.

Episode two in our new ‘Get Vocal Podcast’, which came from the success of our men’s talking group ‘Get Vocal’, will be released on Friday, September 8.

Then, on September 13, we deliver a new Female Fit Blackpool cohort at Bloomfield Road.

Open to any female aged between 18 and 65, with a BMI of 25 or above, it consists of 10 weekly sessions with a 45-minute healthy lifestyle workshop followed by a 45-minute physical activity circuit session.

Tuesday evenings see our Box Fit sessions, providing people with a chance to learn how to box and get fit.

It includes a combination of pad and glove work and technique, alongside cardio, leg and abdominal exercises, with a £1 fee required.

Email [email protected] for details on any of these sessions and programmes.

As well as the Emerging Talent Centre, we are launching a goalkeeper-specific session to improve their skills between the posts.

Keep an eye on our website and social media pages for booking links or email [email protected] for details.

Weetabix Wildcats sessions return to Aspire Sports Hub on September 8 with girls of all abilities more than welcome. Places can be booked at officialsoccerschools.co.uk

We are introducing a new walking football session for people over the age of 18 who have struggled after serious illness or injury.

It takes place every Wednesday from 1.30pm-2.30pm at Palatine Leisure Centre.

Also on September 11, our Aspire Fives five-a-side league starts with eight teams, 14 matches and one winner.

Blackpool FC School reopens on Tuesday for Year 10 and 11 students, while new students will also enrol at Blackpool FC Sports College.

On matchdays, thanks to LionTrust, we are able to invite select participants to watch Blackpool FC home matches.

We also run half-time challenges with support from Football Flick.

Finally, our early years and primary provision return once the academic year begins with programmes including PL Kicks, Tiny Tangerines, Primary School Provision, High School Hubs and the Emerging Talent Centre.