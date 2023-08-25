Blackpool FC Community Trust would like to congratulate everyone on their achievements following GCSE results day.

Did you know you can study at Bloomfield Road with Blackpool FC Sports College?

Whether you’re taking your next steps after school or wanting to progress into a sports career after college, Blackpool FC Sports College can support you on a pathway to your desired career in the sports industry.

One of the college’s pupils was Lizzy, whose journey began when she enrolled on our Sports Coaching and Development Degree in partnership with the University of South Wales.

Lizzy's journey with Blackpool FC Community Trust saw her graduate with the hope of becoming a teacher Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Interested in the blend of online and in-person learning, Lizzy saw an opportunity to continue her existing job while also immersing herself in the world of coaching.

This flexibility not only allowed her to maintain financial stability but also granted her the freedom to actively engage in practical experiences across Blackpool FC Community Trust’s programmes.

In her first year, Lizzy navigated the challenges of remote learning with remarkable ease.

Her dedication to academic excellence was evident as she excelled in the classroom, showcasing her passion for sports coaching and development.

Her ability to adapt and thrive in an evolving educational landscape demonstrated her persistence and set the stage for what was to come.

Fast forward two years and Lizzy has graduated with a first class honours degree: not only had she achieved academic success but also positioned herself as a rising star in the world of sports coaching.

Her journey progressed when she became part of the Premier League Wildcats programme.

Recognising the significance of gender inclusivity in sports, Lizzy channelled her passion and determination to engage more girls in football.

However, Lizzy's ambitions did not stop there. Fuelled by her experiences and driven by her desire to make a lasting impact, she set her sights on a new goal: becoming a teacher.

With new aspirations and help from her degree tutor, Lizzy laid out a path to achieve her dream by pursuing a postgraduate certificate in education (PGCE).

Her journey from a sports enthusiast to a coach, and now to an aspiring teacher, is a testament to her versatility and commitment.

Reflecting on her journey, Lizzy said: “Blackpool FC Sports College has not only allowed me to achieve a first class honours degree through the support from my tutor and the resources available within a stadium setting, but I’ve been able to develop skills and attributes through an abundance of opportunities which I will use in all future aspects of life.”

Sophie, Lizzy's degree tutor, added: “Having delivered the course for a number of years, it is always great to see our students achieving success in their chosen field.

“Lizzy has been an excellent student and has worked tirelessly to get to where she wants to be. I look forward to seeing her blossom into a fantastic PE teacher.”

For more information about how you can enrol with Blackpool FC Sports College, email [email protected].