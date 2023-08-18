Our students achieve outstanding grades and secure the best progression into higher education and employment.

To deliver these high levels of achievement, we focus on constantly providing outstanding teaching, exceptional personal support and opportunities for our students to develop key life skills.

Our full-time education offer, which operates under the name of Blackpool FC Sports College, includes BTEC Education as well as Foundation and top-up degree courses for anybody looking to take the steps to progress into a higher level of education and employment in sport.

Luke McNaughton and Luke Davison have progressed from Blackpool FC Sports College into full-time roles with Blackpool FC Community Trust Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Studying at Blackpool FC Sports College gives students the unique opportunity to learn within a functioning sports organisation, based within a professional football stadium.

This means our students can speak to, and learn from, current professionals working in the sport, fitness and leisure sector.

Two of our students, Zach and Will, are helping with Blackpool FC’s mascots and half-time activities on matchdays.

As part of the Blackpool FC Sports College course, students are offered unique volunteering opportunities to give them insights into a variety of employment pathways available.

Thanks to their hard work and commitment to volunteering last season, Zach and Will have been rewarded and are now both paid members of staff.

Two more students were Luke McNaughton and Luke Davison, both of whom came to Blackpool FC Sports College to study a level two BTEC sports course straight from school.

After successfully completing their courses, they chose to progress onto the level three programme.

They went from strength to strength, pushing themselves to exceed their target grades and taking every volunteering opportunity.

While on the course, they made time to take part in extracurricular activities with Luke McNaughton even representing the North West England All-Stars in futsal.

After completing the BTEC course, both learners enrolled on the degree course within Blackpool FC Sports College and finished their studies with a BSC Sports Coaching and Development qualification.

Both now have full-time positions within BFCCT with Luke McNaughton a community youth sports officer and Luke Davison a sports development officer.

Caroline Bailey, Blackpool FC Sports College manager, said: “It’s great to have both lads on board and to work alongside them.

“They have developed so much from when they first came to us at the age of 16 on the BTEC course and have so much to offer, supporting our local community.

“They are a credit to the college and should be proud of themselves.”

Luke McNaughton added: “I want to thank Blackpool FC Sports College for providing me with a pathway into the sporting industry.

“After education, I was offered a part-time role within the Premier League Kicks team, allowing me to develop as a coach.

“I have since progressed into full-time work within the Premier League Kicks team.”