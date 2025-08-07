Blackpool FC Sports College students have the opportunity to wear Blackpool FC kit when representing the college in weekly football matches Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Blackpool FC Sports College has provided details regarding the range of courses it offers to students across one and two years.

The BTEC Sport Level 2 Sports Industry Skills qualification and a new course offering BTEC Level 2 Esports are both available across one year.

There are also two-year courses with a BTEC Sport Level 3 Diploma in Sports Coaching and Development, or a BTEC Sport Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sports Coaching and Development.

A new two-year course with BTEC Level 3 Business, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship is also available.

Alongside these studies, students will complete work experience hours to gain insight into the sports industry and areas of work which interest them.

They are invited to do additional volunteering hours, which can result in sports coaching qualifications paid for by Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT).

While on the programme, students are mentored to become confident sports coaches in working alongside highly-qualified and experienced coaches in the sector.

Students also can be coached three times a week by UEFA-qualified Academy level coaches.

This is in addition to weekly football matches where they wear the Blackpool FC kit and represent Blackpool FC Sports College.

Our Esports BTEC offers students, who are looking to progress into employment in the Esports industry, the opportunity to develop skills such as entrepreneurship, teamwork, communication, decision making, cyber skills and leadership.

This engaging and stimulating qualification is endorsed by the British Esports Association and can lead to a range of careers, not only within Esports but also across technical, digital and STEM industries.

After completing their BTEC course, learners can progress into employment or higher education at our college.

We offer two-year foundation degrees in either sports coaching and development or community football coaching and development.

Also on offer are one-year BSc top up degrees in sports coaching and development, as well as community football coaching and administration.

As part of the degree course, students undertake a sports placement which allows them to put theory into practice every week.

They gain the experience of coaching at different levels and abilities, which provides them with the skills required to progress into full-time employment in the sector.

Degree graduates have gained full-time employment with BFCCT, within our sports development and community youth sports team.

As well as their education studies and volunteering opportunities, Blackpool FC Sports College offers enrichment pathways for all BTEC students.

Sports coaching provides students with exceptional opportunities to develop their coaching skills and knowledge.

With a focus on practical experience and theoretical understanding, our pathway equips aspiring coaches with the tools and expertise needed to succeed in the sports industry.

A football academy is designed to provide students with a comprehensive and enriching experience.

Academic excellence and football development are the focus, meaning our pathway offers numerous opportunities for students to enhance their football performance.

Competitive gaming enables students to develop their skills and enhance their learning through exciting opportunities.

These include event management, training sessions led by peers, weekly fixtures and the opportunity to compete in the British Esports Student Championships.

Details are available by phoning 01253 348691, emailing [email protected] or visiting www.bfcct.co.uk