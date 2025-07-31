Blackpool FC Ladies have been working hard in pre-season Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Blackpool FC Ladies have been working hard throughout a busy and productive pre-season as the 2025/26 campaign approaches.

Their build-up began with a challenging friendly against Crewe Alexandra Ladies, a side competing in the league above.

Despite a strong defensive showing and promising spells of possession, the Seasiders narrowly lost 2-1.

The match served as a valuable test and an early indication of the squad’s growing cohesion.

Blackpool’s squad has since been bolstered by the arrivals of winger Freya Doyle and midfielder Grace Quinn.

Both have made an immediate impact, Doyle in particular impressing during Blackpool’s 2-1 victory over newly-promoted Manchester Laces.

She provided two assists and caused constant problems down the left wing with her pace and dribbling.

In preparation for their league opener on Saturday, August 17, the squad has returned to training twice a week.

That sees them integrating gym sessions into their strength and conditioning programme, further enhancing the players’ fitness and performance levels.

Captain Alice Earnshaw shared her thoughts ahead of the season, saying: “It’s no secret we had a tough season last year, but our response has been spot on.

“We’re training harder, we’re closer as a team and our new signings have given us fresh attacking options.

“Our pre-season performances have been strong, and if we take that same intensity into the league, we’re set for a much more successful campaign.

“Us Seasiders are never done, we always come back stronger. With the support of the Community Trust and our coaches, I can’t wait to get started.”

The season starts with back-to-back home games against Penrith AFC Ladies and Fleetwood Town Wrens Reserves on August 17 and 20 respectively.

If you are interested in getting involved with Blackpool FC Ladies, please email [email protected] for further information.