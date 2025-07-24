Unified Football is one of the programmes delivered by Blackpool FC Community Trust to encourage peer support and promote mental wellbeing Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Blackpool FC Community Trust are proud to highlight our growing mental health support programmes as we mark today’s Samaritans 24/7 Day.

Samaritans 24/7 refers to the 24 hours a day, seven days a week availability of the Samaritans helpline.

This means that anyone struggling to cope or experiencing difficult feelings can contact the Samaritans at any time, day or night, for confidential emotional support.

They are available to listen without judgment and pressure, whether someone is feeling suicidal or simply needs someone to talk to.

At Blackpool FC Community Trust, we strive to deliver sessions that are designed to promote mental wellbeing as well as offer emotional support to our participants.

Our men’s talking group, Get Vocal, offers a safe and relaxed space for men to come together, share experiences and support one another.

This non-judgmental space has become a fantastic outlet for our participants with two sessions taking place each week.

The first of those is at Bloomfield Road on Mondays (6pm-8pm), followed by one at Aspire Sports Hub on Tuesdays (6pm-7.30pm).

Alternatively, Walk and Talk is a group that combines gentle physical activity with social connection.

Participants enjoy a moderate walk and conversation in a session which is designed to combat loneliness and connect members of the local community.

That takes place on Tuesdays at Blackpool Cricket Club (1.30pm).

Unified Football sessions use football to encourage peer support as well as promote mental wellbeing through teamwork and physical activity.

Again, there are two sessions a week with Stanley Park hosting the first of them on Wednesdays (2pm-3pm).

Another is then held at Aspire on Thursdays (6pm-7.30pm).

Finally, our Active Minds programme addresses the growing need for mental health support through sport.

It challenges stigma and encourages positive wellbeing in a safe and engaging setting.

Sessions run throughout the week for both men and women.

A men’s session takes place at Unity Academy on Mondays (6.30pm-8pm), with another at Aspire on Tuesdays (7.30pm-9pm).

Two more sessions are held on Thursdays, one at Aspire (7pm-8.30pm) and another at Palatine Sports Centre (7.30pm-9pm).

The women’s sessions are at Aspire on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).

Alongside these mental health sessions, we offer a wide range of activities for people of all ages.

For more information, visit our website at www.bfcct.co.uk or call us on 01253 348691.