Blackpool FC Community Trust is immensely proud that our FA Emerging Talent Centre (ETC) has been granted further funding by the FA and the Premier League.

In 2022, we were honoured to be one of only 60 organisations nationwide to be selected to join the inaugural cohort of venues hosting the ETC programme.

Over the past three years, we have supported more than 200 female players on their football journeys.

These players represent 63 different grassroots clubs across the North West, including 22 competing in our two local leagues.

In keeping with our commitment to supporting grassroots football, we regularly invite coaches to our ETC to observe sessions and games involving their players.

With at least 70 per cent of our ETC players over the last three years classed as local, it’s great to see so much homegrown talent developing within our programme and improving the standard of female football on the Fylde coast.

We have created an environment where players can thrive through a structured training programme, a diverse and competitive games calendar and dedicated professional development support.

Our aim has always been to reduce barriers, such as cost, install pride in representing Blackpool and increase exposure to amazing footballing opportunities.

The high standards of management and coaching within the programme have contributed to the strong reputation of the Blackpool ETC programme.

This has been consistently reflected in the outcomes presented to the FA during annual audits, where our centre has been recognised for operating at an exceptionally high level.

As we look ahead to the next three years, we are thrilled to increase our impact through the ETC programme even further.

Girls from U9s to U16s will continue to represent Blackpool across a mixed games programme that includes formats from three against three to 11 v 11, alongside the ongoing integration of futsal.

This varied approach not only supports technical and tactical development, but also ensures players are engaged and inspired through exposure to multiple challenges.

This new phase will allow us to reach and empower even more talented girls, supporting their progress in grassroots football, helping them strive for academy places and even pursuing international recognition.

Andy Aspinall, Blackpool’s ETC manager and technical lead, said: “It has been a privilege to lead the girls’ Emerging Talent Centre programme since its inception in 2022.

“During this time we have tried our best to give players the best opportunities to develop and excel, as well as creating lifelong memories.

“Over the last three seasons, we have been invited to play against various academies including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers.

“In this time we have also been invited to the home of England football at St George’s Park and ran Talent ID events on behalf of the England Lionesses.

“We are very proud of the role we have played in the journey of these young females, helping some of them move on to playing at the most elite levels of the game.

“It has also been a proud moment seeing several graduates of the ETC making their debut for the Blackpool FC Girls and Ladies first team.”