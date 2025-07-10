Blackpool FC Community Trust's elite coaching pathway programme has had a successful year Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

The 2024/25 season marked the successful launch of Blackpool FC Community Trust’s girls’ elite coaching pathway programme.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new initiative designed to identify, nurture and elevate high-ability female footballers in the region, this invitation-only programme offers selected players a unique opportunity to receive weekly 90-minute coaching sessions.

Those are delivered by experienced staff from our FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre (ETC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spanning 30 weeks, the programme aligns closely with the ETC curriculum by providing a consistent, high-quality development environment for aspiring young footballers.

Because of these sessions complementing additional training sessions and matchdays, the programme attracted high-ability female footballers from a variety of environments including Blackburn Rovers, Preston, Burnley and Westmorland ETCs, as well as district and county teams.

Players from the programme have participated in a range of competitive fixtures throughout the season, facing elite opposition including Manchester City Academy, Wales’ international squad, Burnley ETC, Westmorland ETC and Blackburn Rovers Development Centre.

These fixtures have not only tested the players’ skills, but also provided vital exposure and experience against top-tier talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player’s mum said: “Just want to thank you for the last 30 weeks of training and having Lucy in the elite pathway.

“The improvements in her game and her confidence have been clear to see. She is much more confident in one-on-one situations.

“It’s also nice to see her using her weaker foot more often and with much more control.

“The experiences and memories she has made in such a short space of time have been incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another parent added: “Thank you for allowing her to be part of the elite coaching pathway this season, she has absolutely loved every minute of it! So glad she made the move to Blackpool.”

The programme was created to progress players into higher levels of the game and it has already delivered outstanding results in its first year.

Seven players have successfully progressed into our own ETC, while one has been signed by Manchester United’s U10 Academy.

Another has gone to Manchester City’s U10 Academy, while two more have earned places at City’s ETC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These milestones reflect the programme’s success in creating a structured, supportive pathway for female footballers to reach their full potential.

The achievements of these young athletes are a testament to their talent, hard work and the quality of coaching provided via the Community Trust.

Blackpool FC Community Trust remains committed to expanding opportunities for female players and looks forward to building on the success of the girls’ elite coaching pathway programme in the seasons to come.