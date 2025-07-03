The Big Food Truck will be back at Bloomfield Road's North Stand Community Hub every Tuesday Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

As summer gets into full swing, July marks one of the busiest months in our calendar at Blackpool FC Community Trust.

With the academic year wrapping up and the school holidays ahead, we’re delivering a mix of sport, education, health and community programmes across Blackpool.

The Big Food Truck visits the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road every Tuesday (2pm-3pm).

Single bags are £5, three bags £8 and six bags £16 with orders placed by texting your name to 07908 663674.

Our Community Club runs from 1.30pm to 3pm with Blackpool & Fylde College, NatWest, NHS, Empowerment, Blackpool Coastal Housing and Health Watch joining us this month.

Family Clubs are back, so join us at the North Stand Community Hub every Tuesday and Wednesday (3.30pm-5pm).

Physical activity sessions, Homework Club and arts and craft, along with a warm meal, are on offer with a £1 donation per family.

Our Community Cohesion project invites women from all backgrounds to come together and make a positive impact in their neighbourhoods.

Look out for dates when you can join us on our community walks and social sessions, so email [email protected] for details.

Engage4Change takes place in the North Stand Community Hub on Tuesdays (1.30pm-3pm).

Anyone aged 17-25 can join us to talk about positive activities in the local area that they can take part in.

Active Minds continues with men’s sessions at Stanley Park on Mondays (7pm-8pm), Aspire on Tuesdays (8pm-9pm) and Thursdays (7pm-8.30pm) and Palatine Leisure Centre, also on Thursdays (8pm-9pm).

Aspire also stages sessions for women on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).

Move More is looking for residents of the Bloomfield, Tyldesley, Victoria and Park wards who want to develop community groups to address local needs. Get involved by emailing [email protected]

The Get FIT with BFCCT fitness timetable is now live, but keep an eye out for taster sessions this month.

New players are being recruited for the MAN v FAT programme, combining football and weight loss.

Open to men with a BMI of 27.5 or above, you can join for just £35 a month.

Our Premier League Kicks programme will be running free drop-in sessions for young people aged eight to 18 across Blackpool this summer.

Term-time sessions continue until July 18 with a timetable available at www.bfcct.co.uk/pl-kicks

Summer holiday activities begin on July 21, including multi-sports at St John Vianney (9am-1pm) and Esports at the North Stand Community Hub (11am-3pm).

Football is available at Mereside Primary Academy (5.30pm-7.30pm), Aspire (5pm-8pm, Monday and Thursday), Claremont Park (4pm-8pm), Montgomery Academy (4pm-8pm), Revoe Park (5pm-7pm) and Stanley Park (4pm–6pm).

Bookings can be made at www.bfcct.co.uk/pl-kicks

We’re excited to host the Beaverbrooks Enterprise Challenge at Bloomfield Road, where year eight pupils from across Blackpool present business ideas to local CEOs.

As the school year ends, so does our 1:1 Mentoring Programme which supports young people in achieving better outcomes.

The Premier League Primary Stars Jimmy Armfield Tournament returns on July 7.

Local grassroots girls’ teams will play friendly fixtures against our Development Centre participants, while our FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre celebration event is on July 11.

Year 10 Blackpool FC School students will visit Lancaster Castle and Lancaster Priory as part of their English and Art curriculum, ahead of an end-of-year exhibition on July 18.