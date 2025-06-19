Blackpool FC Community Trust's Summer Camps return next month Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) delivers Sports, Dance and Football Camps every school holiday, with the next ones taking place from July 23-August 29.

This summer, our Sports Camps will be held at Unity Academy, Montgomery Academy, Anchorsholme Academy, Roseacre Academy, Ansdell Primary Academy and Armfield Academy.

Our camps are perfect for children to have fun, make new friends and improve their sporting skills along the way.

BFCCT will be delivering a variety of exciting activities, including football, dodgeball, cricket, dance and many more.

These camps are designed to provide a fun and challenging environment for five to 14-year-old children of all skill levels.

BFCCT prides itself on delivering the best Holiday Sports Camps available and, with consistently high numbers in attendance, we advise parents and guardians to book as soon as possible in order to secure a spot for their child.

During the camp, children will need to wear suitable clothing for both indoor and outdoor activities – and will also be required to wear trainers.

Parents and guardians should also ensure that their child brings a packed lunch and plenty to drink.

Our Football Camp and Girls Football Camp are held at Aspire Sports Hub.

Football Camps are the perfect place for young players in Blackpool to develop new skills and techniques in a safe environment.

Qualified BFCCT coaches deliver age-appropriate sessions that cater to all skill levels, with a focus on ball mastery and fundamental movements of football to help players improve their game.

Players are encouraged to practice their new skills in fun and competitive scenarios.

Our Dance Camp – in partnership with AVR Dance – returns in the summer and is also tailored for five to 14-year-olds.

These camps will offer the perfect blend of enjoyment, new friendships and the chance to enhance dance skills.

A typical day at this camp will consist of dance routines that are focused on a wide variety of styles for all abilities.

To book a place at any of the above camps, visit www.bfcct.co.uk/holiday-camps or take a look at our social media.

We also offer our Stars Camp for children and young people aged seven to 18, who are living with a disability.

The camp is delivered by highly qualified and experienced staff, who work with young people daily.

This camp takes place from 11am-3pm in the Education and Community Centre at Bloomfield Road.

For more information, please get in touch with us by emailing [email protected] or by telephoning 01253 348691.

Those receiving LCC Break Time hours can redeem them at our Stars Camp.

We also offer a Dungeons and Dragons or Gaming Club at our Stars Camp.

Our Premier League Kicks team focuses on providing free activities for children in Blackpool in the afternoons and evenings.

Venues for these activities include Bloomfield Road, St John Vianney, Aspire Sports Hub, Claremont Park Muga, Montgomery Academy, Mereside Primary and Stanley Park.

Booking links for these sessions will be released soon, so keep an eye on our social media for more information.