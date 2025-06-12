Blackpool FC Girls' U14s have won the treble this season Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Blackpool FC Community Trust would like to send a huge congratulations to Blackpool FC Girls’ Under-14s after their history-making season.

The team’s performances have seen them clinch the Poulton and District Primary League (PDPL) treble.

This incredible achievement speaks volumes about the talent, resilience and determination of the team, who have consistently demonstrated outstanding performances week in and week out.

What makes this success even more impressive is that the Under-14 squad played up a year for the second half of the season, competing against girls who were a year older than them.

The girls’ ability to rise to the challenge and consistently deliver results is a testament to their hard work and commitment to improving.

Coach Shane Cotterill paid tribute to the team, saying: “It has been an incredible season for the girls.

“They should be proud of themselves for collecting three trophies in one season while playing up a year.

“The girls have progressed at a lightning pace and that’s down to their hard work and determination every week, combined with their unbelievable team spirit.

“The squad’s unity and drive have been pivotal to their success. It is an exciting time for the team as they now look ahead to the Northwest Super League next season.

“This success also shows the clear direction our club is heading in – one focused on nurturing young talent and striving for excellence at the highest levels of the female game.”

The players’ efforts saw them win the Under-14 and Under-15 PDPL league titles, in addition to being the Under-15 PDPL Cup winners.

This clean sweep of major trophies is a remarkable feat and the girls deserve every ounce of recognition for their efforts.

With their sights firmly set on the future, the next step for this talented group is the Northwest Super League next season.

The Under-14s will now aim to compete at one of the highest levels of girls’ football in the region.

With the work ethic and spirit that they have shown this season, the players are more than ready to take on the challenge.

We look forward to following their journey as they continue to push the boundaries of their potential.

The success of the Under-14s is a clear indication of the bright future ahead for both the squad and the club as a whole.

Congratulations once again to all the girls, coaches and support staff for an unforgettable season. Keep up the great work – exciting times lie ahead.

If you’d like to know more about grassroots girls football with Blackpool FC, please email [email protected] for details.