Blackpool FC Community Trust has staged several events to raise awareness of noticing the signs and symptoms of cancer early Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

We announced a new cancer awareness initiative earlier this year, aimed at educating our community about signs and symptoms and encouraging people to seek help if they are concerned about their health.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project has been made possible through the support of our funding partners, Spring North and the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board.

Their commitment to supporting health and wellbeing initiatives has allowed us to reach more people and make a significant impact on cancer awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to this funding, we have been able to host and attend several events to raise awareness of noticing the signs and symptoms of cancer early.

We also hosted our first cancer awareness creative event, teaming up with Durose Studios for a clay workshop.

That raised awareness of the early signs and symptoms of breast cancer and the importance of attending screenings.

It allowed us to reach a wider audience of women and those affected by breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The session saw participants talk about life experiences while also creating ‘boobie pots’ and, due to the success of this event, we are looking to hold similar ones in future.

We have also been able to provide sun cream samples to our participants throughout May in line with Skin Cancer Awareness Month, which allowed us to educate our participants about the signs, symptoms and risks of melanoma.

Lauren Cholmondeley, Blackpool FC Community Trust’s community living support manager, said: “Helping to raise awareness on the early signs and symptoms of cancer is so important.

“Over the last six months, we have been able to reach members of our community through awareness days, matchday events and creative workshops, working with other organisations to help raise awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a Community Trust, we have used our platform to inform about signs and symptoms, as well as to reassure and encourage attendance at screenings.

“Spotting cancer at an early stage saves lives, so tell your doctor if you notice anything that isn’t normal for you.”

We also have our Cancer Prehab provision. Funded by the Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance, this free programme helps individuals prepare for cancer treatment by improving physical strength, mental wellbeing and overall health.

These sessions take place over two hours every Wednesday and are designed to support those living with cancer, who are either going through treatment or about to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They offer mental and physical support, starting with an hour of physical activity delivered by BFCCT staff.

Exercises are designed to replicate everyday life movements to improve strength and can be adapted for those having treatment to best prepare their body for the journey ahead.

This is followed by an hour of socialising where participants can speak to cancer services and other participants.

Dave Maclean, BFCCT’s community engagement manager, added: “At Blackpool FC Community Trust, we are incredibly proud to be involved in such a meaningful programme that will truly make a difference in the lives of people facing a challenging time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cancer prehab initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to support the health and wellbeing of our local community.

“We are immensely grateful to the funders, the Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance, as well as to the local Macmillan hospital staff for their support in making this vital programme possible.”

Please email [email protected] for more information.