Norbreck Primary Academy met Adebayo Akinfenwa when they represented Blackpool FC in the Utilita Kids Cup League One national final at Wembley Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Last Sunday saw Norbreck Primary Academy proudly represent Blackpool FC at Wembley Stadium in the Utilita Kids Cup League One national final.

They met Charlton Athletic Community Trust in a tense and competitive match, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

That meant it was decided by a dramatic penalty shootout, which ended with Charlton narrowly winning 3-2.

The Norbreck team had earned their place at Wembley by progressing through a tournament that involved more than 240 schools.

Travelling down the day before with coaches and family members, excitement was high as they prepared for the biggest match of their young footballing lives.

On the morning of the final, the team put on their tangerine Blackpool FC shirts and made their way up Wembley Way.

A pre-match VIP stadium tour gave them a behind-the-scenes look at one of football’s most historic venues, including the press room, changing areas and Royal Box.

Along the way, they discovered a photo commemorating Blackpool FC’s famous 1953 FA Cup win; an extra boost of inspiration ahead of the match.

Adding to the occasion, the players received a surprise visit from former professional footballer and motivational speaker, Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Known for his powerful presence and character, Akinfenwa spoke to the team before kick-off, encouraging them to enjoy the moment and reminding them that reaching the final was already an incredible achievement.

The match itself was closely contested as Norbreck defended well against Charlton’s fast-paced attack and created chances of their own.

With key saves from the Norbreck goalkeeper and a last-minute clearance from Charlton, neither team could break the deadlock in normal time.

The penalty shootout saw Norbreck convert two of their spot-kicks in confident fashion, but it was Charlton who edged the win by a single goal.

While the defeat was tough to take, the Norbreck team left the pitch with their heads held high after delivering a performance full of spirit, composure and professionalism.

Norbreck Primary Academy wish to congratulate Charlton Athletic Community Trust on their win and thank the EFL, tournament organisers, Blackpool FC Community Trust and the families and supporters who made the journey possible.

Representing Blackpool FC at Wembley is a rare and special honour, one that these players will carry with pride for years to come.