Unified Football sessions are one of the schemes offered by Blackpool FC Community Trust Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Last week marked Mental Health Awareness Week, with this year’s theme focusing on community.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Blackpool FC Community Trust, we are committed to supporting our community’s physical and mental wellbeing.

As part of this commitment, we deliver a range of weekly wellbeing sessions designed to provide accessible, inclusive and supportive environments for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our men’s talking group, Get Vocal, offers a safe and relaxed space for men to come together, share experiences and support one another.

One session takes place at Bloomfield Road on Mondays (6pm-8pm), with another at Aspire Sports Hub on Tuesdays (6pm-7.30pm).

Our Walk and Talk group combines gentle physical activity with social connection.

Participants enjoy a moderate walk and conversation, meeting outside Blackpool Cricket Club every Tuesday at 1.30pm, before heading through Stanley Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unified Football sessions take place at Stanley Park on Wednesdays (2pm-3pm) and Aspire on Thursdays (6pm-7pm).

They use football to encourage peer support and promote mental wellbeing through teamwork and physical activity.

Finally, our Active Minds sessions are addressing the growing need for mental health support through sport.

They challenge stigma and encourage positive wellbeing in a safe and engaging setting, with sessions running throughout the week for both men and women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men’s sessions are held at Unity Academy on Mondays (7pm-8pm) and Aspire on Tuesdays (8pm-9pm) and Thursdays (7pm-8.30pm), as well as another Thursday group at Palatine Sports Centre (8pm-9pm).

Aspire also stages women’s sessions on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).

Beyond these initiatives, we also offer a wide range of engaging activities for people of all ages, from toddlers to older adults.

To explore our full programme or get involved, visit www.bfcct.co.uk or call 01253 348691.