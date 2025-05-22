Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Supporting physical and mental wellbeing
At Blackpool FC Community Trust, we are committed to supporting our community’s physical and mental wellbeing.
As part of this commitment, we deliver a range of weekly wellbeing sessions designed to provide accessible, inclusive and supportive environments for all.
Our men’s talking group, Get Vocal, offers a safe and relaxed space for men to come together, share experiences and support one another.
One session takes place at Bloomfield Road on Mondays (6pm-8pm), with another at Aspire Sports Hub on Tuesdays (6pm-7.30pm).
Our Walk and Talk group combines gentle physical activity with social connection.
Participants enjoy a moderate walk and conversation, meeting outside Blackpool Cricket Club every Tuesday at 1.30pm, before heading through Stanley Park.
Unified Football sessions take place at Stanley Park on Wednesdays (2pm-3pm) and Aspire on Thursdays (6pm-7pm).
They use football to encourage peer support and promote mental wellbeing through teamwork and physical activity.
Finally, our Active Minds sessions are addressing the growing need for mental health support through sport.
They challenge stigma and encourage positive wellbeing in a safe and engaging setting, with sessions running throughout the week for both men and women.
Men’s sessions are held at Unity Academy on Mondays (7pm-8pm) and Aspire on Tuesdays (8pm-9pm) and Thursdays (7pm-8.30pm), as well as another Thursday group at Palatine Sports Centre (8pm-9pm).
Aspire also stages women’s sessions on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).
Beyond these initiatives, we also offer a wide range of engaging activities for people of all ages, from toddlers to older adults.
To explore our full programme or get involved, visit www.bfcct.co.uk or call 01253 348691.