Blackpool FC Community Trust welcomed year four classes from 23 Blackpool primary schools to Bloomfield Road for the 2025 Fit2Go Festival.

Our annual celebration marks the end of the six-week Fit2Go healthy lifestyle programme delivered in local primary schools.

Held over three sun-soaked days, the festival gave more than 1,250 children the unforgettable opportunity to play on the immaculate first-team pitch, taking part in games such as football and handball alongside other fun activities around the stadium.

Staffed by Blackpool FC Community Trust coaches, along with Blackpool FC Sports College BTEC and Degree students, the event was designed to create lasting memories for the children in a truly unique setting.

The 1953 Suite hosted lively dance sessions, while other parts of the stadium buzzed with excitement and activity.

Some schools even chose to enjoy their lunch in the stands, soaking up the sun and atmosphere of Bloomfield Road.

The focus of the festival was fun, participation and engagement – and it was a huge success by every measure.

Children and staff alike supported and motivated each other throughout the day, celebrating the progress they made through the Fit2Go programme.

Roger Farley, headteacher at Roseacre Primary Academy, said: “I’ve been working with Fit2Go since it started.

“I’m really encouraging of it because education is great in the classroom, but getting out and making it real for the children has a big impact.

“Getting beyond English and maths is really crucial for making children healthy throughout their lives.”

Jennifer Hilton, a year four teacher at St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, added: “Fit2Go has been so positive. The children engage first and foremost with the learning, but they’ve really enjoyed having the opportunities like today, playing at Blackpool Football Club on the pitch.

"Many of them will probably never get the chance to do it again. Also, the children really enjoyed the online quiz we did for Fit2Go this year; one of the teams actually won it and they were so pleased about it.”

Simon Smith, Blackpool FC Community Trust’s Primary PE manager, whose team ran and hosted the event, was thrilled to see it be a huge success again.

“We are so happy to be able to collaborate with the football club and ground staff to allow us to use the pitch again this year,” he said.

“It has such a huge impact on the children, visiting the stadium. Many of them haven’t even been inside the ground and the chance for them to do this, and then go on the pitch, is one not many people can say they have done.

“It is one of our biggest calendar events and reinforces the principles of Fit2Go in helping children change habits to become more active and start supporting healthy lifestyles. Well done to all who were involved.”