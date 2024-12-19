As the year draws to a close, we reflect on the incredible achievements and milestones that defined 2024 for Blackpool FC Community Trust.

January saw us celebrating the EFL Community Heroes, individuals whose dedication to the club and Trust was recognised during a Blackpool FC home game.

This month marked the launch of Dementia Friendly Sporting Memories, a new session blending reminiscence and gentle physical activities.

In February, we introduced Dance Camp for children aged five to 14 in partnership with AVR Dance, welcoming hundreds of participants.

We hosted the #PLInspires Challenge at Bloomfield Road, where pupils from five partner schools showcased social action ideas, with Armfield Academy emerging as the winner.

March brought the launch of our Friday morning Breakfast Club for families with young children, offering interactive activities and social opportunities over breakfast.

We were also thrilled to introduce an Esports education programme through Blackpool FC Sports College, paving pathways into the industry.

In April, students from Blackpool FC School participated in the Young Detectives Programme, gaining hands-on experience in policing and investigative techniques.

Our #PLInspires Challenge-winning team from Armfield Academy visited the Celebration Event at Wembley Stadium, where they presented their mental health-themed social action project.

May was filled with excitement as we hosted the Fit2Go Festival at Bloomfield Road, where more than 1,200 children participated in sporting activities.

Our annual Pitch Takeover event provided participants from various sessions with the opportunity to play on the iconic pitch.

June saw the launch of our Active Minds sessions, designed to promote mental wellbeing through sport and social engagement.

We also held our SEND School Boccia Festival, fostering inclusivity and friendship through friendly competition for students who might not typically participate in extracurricular activities.

In July, young people from our #PLKicks programme attended the PL Kicks Disability Festival in Middlesbrough.

We held the annual Jimmy Armfield Tournament, while pupils participating in the Beaverbrooks-sponsored Enterprise Challenge impressed judges with their innovative business ideas.

August was a month of achievement for Blackpool FC Sports College students, who proudly collected their qualifications.

Our enrolment day later that month welcomed the next group of students, eager to pursue careers in sports and Esports.

In September, we launched our Elite Coaching Pathway programme for high-ability girls, with coaching from UEFA-qualified staff and Blackpool FC Ladies first team players.

We also hosted our Impact Review and 2024-2027 Strategic Plan Launch, showcasing a season focused on collaboration and future positive change for the community.

October marked the launch of our Get Fit with BFCCT programme, offering affordable fitness classes.

We also held the Fit2Glow Final at the Tower Circus, where young players from local schools competed.

November brought our participation in Blackpool FC’s Remembrance Day fixture, raising funds for the Royal British Legion and honouring local veterans and active-duty soldiers.

It also featured the EFL Week of Action, during which Blackpool FC players attended several sessions.

Finally, December saw the launch of our Festive Fundraiser in partnership with Blackpool FC.

This initiative aims to ensure no child goes without a Christmas gift, with every donation matched by Simon Sadler.

As we look back on 2024, we’re filled with gratitude for everyone who contributed to making this year so special.