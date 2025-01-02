Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Ten ways to lead a healthier lifestyle in 2025
Blackpool FC Community Trust has something for everyone to get involved in this January with the following classes:
Fit Pilates: Improve your core strength, flexibility and posture.
It is a low-impact class with a combination of traditional Pilates and modern fitness techniques.
Box Fit: Learn the skills to fight yourself fit. Classes incorporate a high-intensity workout with correct technique in a fun environment through pad work, combinations and bodyweight exercises.
Strength and Stretch: Build muscle, increase strength and improve joint function.
Stretching increases the range of movement, promotes good posture and helps to reduce stiffness and soreness.
Core: Improve your posture, balance and movement which can help with pain management and injury prevention.
Kettlebells: Improve your strength, flexibility and stamina with our kettlebell class, which is a fun, challenging and efficient full-body workout suitable for all ages and fitness abilities.
Swing, lunge and squat your way through a variety of exercises, helping you achieve an all-over body workout.
Circuits: A fun and fast-paced fitness class combining resistance training with high-intensity cardio. Suitable for all abilities.
Club Fit: A high-energy class to make you sweat, smile and shine.
Set in a fun, neon-lit environment, this workout combines cardio, strength and dance routines to upbeat music.
FIT Blackpool: A free, 10-week weight management programme which combines theory-based workshops and physical activity.
It creates sustainable and effective weight loss results through healthier lifestyle choices.
Our next set of cohorts begins with a women’s session at Bloomfield Road on January 13 (6pm-7.30pm).
A men’s group will be at Holy Cross Church, Central Drive, on January 15 (10am-11.30am).
Another female session is at Michael Hall Theatre School, Preston Old Road, on January 17 (10.30am-12pm).
Email fitfans at bfcct.co.uk for more information.
Active Minds: Active Minds positively impacts the lives of local people, creating a sense of belonging, encouraging new friendships and improving physical and mental wellbeing.
It utilises various facilities across the town to provide accessible football sessions for all.
Anyone aged 18-plus can get involved, regardless of whether they have kicked a ball before.
Football for All: Masters Football is a slightly slower-paced five-a-side game for people aged 35-plus who want to carry on playing.
Walking Football is designed to help those 50-plus rekindle their love for football, keeping them active and increasing physical activity.
Forces Football is for current and ex-forces personnel to have a laugh and a kickabout, with the opportunity to represent BFCCT at events against other professional clubs.
Pan Ability football unites people with intellectual, physical, hearing or mental health-related conditions.
This session is free and designed for those who are either new to football or at a beginner level.
Unified Football is a free session for those aged 16-plus, using football to support positive mental health through physical activity and creating stronger peer support networks.
For more information on any of these sessions, please email [email protected] or call 01253 348691.