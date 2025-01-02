Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Is your New Year’s resolution to become fitter and healthier – or are you trying to increase your activity and improve socialisation?

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool FC Community Trust has something for everyone to get involved in this January with the following classes:

Fit Pilates: Improve your core strength, flexibility and posture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a low-impact class with a combination of traditional Pilates and modern fitness techniques.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has organised a range of activities for residents hoping to become fitter and healthier in 2025 Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Box Fit: Learn the skills to fight yourself fit. Classes incorporate a high-intensity workout with correct technique in a fun environment through pad work, combinations and bodyweight exercises.

Strength and Stretch: Build muscle, increase strength and improve joint function.

Stretching increases the range of movement, promotes good posture and helps to reduce stiffness and soreness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Core: Improve your posture, balance and movement which can help with pain management and injury prevention.

Kettlebells: Improve your strength, flexibility and stamina with our kettlebell class, which is a fun, challenging and efficient full-body workout suitable for all ages and fitness abilities.

Swing, lunge and squat your way through a variety of exercises, helping you achieve an all-over body workout.

Circuits: A fun and fast-paced fitness class combining resistance training with high-intensity cardio. Suitable for all abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club Fit: A high-energy class to make you sweat, smile and shine.

Set in a fun, neon-lit environment, this workout combines cardio, strength and dance routines to upbeat music.

FIT Blackpool: A free, 10-week weight management programme which combines theory-based workshops and physical activity.

It creates sustainable and effective weight loss results through healthier lifestyle choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our next set of cohorts begins with a women’s session at Bloomfield Road on January 13 (6pm-7.30pm).

A men’s group will be at Holy Cross Church, Central Drive, on January 15 (10am-11.30am).

Another female session is at Michael Hall Theatre School, Preston Old Road, on January 17 (10.30am-12pm).

Email fitfans at bfcct.co.uk for more information.

Active Minds: Active Minds positively impacts the lives of local people, creating a sense of belonging, encouraging new friendships and improving physical and mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It utilises various facilities across the town to provide accessible football sessions for all.

Anyone aged 18-plus can get involved, regardless of whether they have kicked a ball before.

Football for All: Masters Football is a slightly slower-paced five-a-side game for people aged 35-plus who want to carry on playing.

Walking Football is designed to help those 50-plus rekindle their love for football, keeping them active and increasing physical activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forces Football is for current and ex-forces personnel to have a laugh and a kickabout, with the opportunity to represent BFCCT at events against other professional clubs.

Pan Ability football unites people with intellectual, physical, hearing or mental health-related conditions.

This session is free and designed for those who are either new to football or at a beginner level.

Unified Football is a free session for those aged 16-plus, using football to support positive mental health through physical activity and creating stronger peer support networks.

For more information on any of these sessions, please email [email protected] or call 01253 348691.