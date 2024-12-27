Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the Blackpool FC Sports College year comes to a close, we are looking back at the key moments and opportunities for our students in 2024.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

January saw the arrival of our new Esports manager Tom, who joined the education team to drive forward our new Esports programme.

Esports courses have a different approach to traditional subject areas, possessing a structure that not only lets students learn game tactics but also develop an understanding of other areas in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also unveiled our new Esports suite, allowing students to access state-of-the-art equipment while learning.

Blackpool FC Sports College held its enrolment day in August Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

In February, members of our education team attended the Fylde Coast RBN Careers Fair at the Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre.

Staff spoke with year nine students, showcasing the many progression routes on offer at the College.

March had guest lecturers from the NHS attend to give a talk about sexual health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We offer our students an array of educational talks throughout the academic year, preparing them for life beyond college.

In April, students completed a 16-mile walk from Preston North End FC to Blackpool FC in raising awareness for male mental health in support of Mind Mental Health Charity.

This was planned and executed solely by our students, who are offered the opportunity to lead on several extra-curricular projects for hands-on experience.

May saw students have the chance to play an in-house friendly fixture at Bloomfield Road, creating lasting memories for all those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June brought a residential trip to Barcelona, where the experiences included seeing the famous Camp Nou, watching a live basketball game and having time on the beach.

Each year, students are offered the opportunity to go on a residential abroad.

July began with our Blackpool FC Sports College awards, celebrating students’ successes and highlighting those who have gone above and beyond during the academic year.

Everyone was recognised for their hard work and commitment as staff and students enjoyed the chance to celebrate a year of success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

August was enrolment day, when we allowed prospective students to see what we offer if they choose to study with us.

September saw students visited by representatives of the Army and tasked with team-building exercises.

We offer them these experiences to highlight the different career paths available and they impressed the visitors with their teamwork abilities.

In October, our students participated in a residential trip to Rock UK in Scotland as part of the NCS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They took part in a range of outdoor activities designed to challenge them, boost confidence and enhance their leadership and teamwork skills.

November had another guest lecturer, Oli Langford, in attendance to show the students what it takes to be a professional referee.

The students asked questions, watched demonstrations and had the chance to run through a red and yellow card challenge with him.

December sees the year end but also provides an additional chance to recruit new students, hosting an open evening before the Christmas period.

New students are encouraged to come in and chat with members of staff, as well as seeing the educational routes we can offer them.